Boney Kapoor revisits his trip to Alaska with Sridevi; Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor react | Bollywood

Boney Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a photo with his late wife Sridevi. The producer, who married Sridevi in ​​1996, shared a photo from their trip to Alaska in 1998.

In the photo, Boney and Sridevi were seen sharing a frank moment. Both were dressed in black coats and shared a laugh as the photo was taken. He shared the photo with legend, Alaska 1998. The same photo was shared by Sridevi on his Instagram account in November 2016.

The couple’s daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor showed their love for the photo by loving it. Fans took to the comments section and showered them with love by dropping heart emojis.

However, a curious fan also wondered if the photo was taken when Sridevi was filming for Pukar. The 2000 film, starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, was co-produced by Boney Kapoor. The song from the movie Kismat Se Tum Jo Mile Ho was filmed in Alaska.

Meanwhile, Boney also shared a bunch of photos of his children Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi and his family, featuring brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, along with their respective wives and children, and the called his wealth and strength. The producer also shared a photo with Sridevi and called it his heart.

Boney Kapoor has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Mona Shourie Kapoor, when she was only 19 years old. With her, the producer had Arjun and Anshula. He then married Sridevi.

Sridevi died in 2018, following a case of accidental drowning. The actor was attending Mohit Marwah’s wedding in Dubai. The last rites took place in Mumbai and the family went to Rameshwaram, to submerge the ashes.