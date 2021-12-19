Bollywood songs to add to your Christmas & New Year’s playlist!

The month of December brings a lot of celebrations. From Christmas to New Years, the holidays seem to never end. Besides attending and throwing parties, having the right kind of songs in your playlist is necessary to enjoy and dance the night away. When it comes to groovy music, choosing Bollywood songs is the smartest choice you can make! Here are some Bollywood songs to bring on Christmas and New Years.

Nadiyon Paar

Janhvi Kapoor’s Nadiyon Paar from the movie Roohi was sung by Shamir, Rashmeet Kaur, IP Singh and Sachin-Jigar. Janhvi hooks have gained immense popularity on the Internet. It’s a song that you can definitely add to your party playlist.

Param Sundari

From the movie Mimi, the song Param Sundari is another song that must be on your playlist. Kriti Sanon’s crochet steps are easy to copy and show off at the next party you attend. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The music is produced and arranged by AR Rahman.

Jugnu

Starring Nikita Gandhi, Badshah’s Jugnu has some cool stages that have gone crazy on social media. From influencers to celebrities, Jugnu has taken the internet by storm.

Sakhiyan 2.0

Sung by Zara Khan and Maninder Buttar, the song Sakhiyaan 2.0 is from the movie Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. It’s one of the hottest songs that makes a big party hit.

Hawa Mein Udta Jaaye

Bombay Vikings Hawa Mein Udta Jaaye is currently the hottest song on social media these days. The song was originally released in 2002 and a lyrical version was released recently, which made it trending online.

