Delhi CP and Ghazipur landfill hot destinations for Bollywood filmmakers





According to information received from New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), most filmmakers are showing interest in filming at Connaught Place, Lodhi Road, Lodhi Garden

and Mandir Marg school and have to pay Rs 2 lakh per day. Recently two films with Akshay Kumar were shot here. Previously, the filmmakers, while looking for a location, told about the title, but nowadays it is not revealed for personal reasons. During the current fiscal year, in the New Delhi region, around twenty films and web series were shot. The figure has fallen because of the coronavirus pandemic, otherwise it would have been close to 40. In North Delhi, places where filmmakers express their desire to shoot include Delhi University, Red Fort, Buddha Garden, Chandni Chowk City Hall, Ajmal Khan Park, Karol Bagh, Ghaffar Market , Delhi Gate, Daryaganj, Mahila Haat, Subhash Park, Azad Park and Turkman Gate among others. Recently, the films “Breath 3” and “Tenth” by Abhishek Bachchan were shot. Movies have been shot in many locations in South Delhi including Aurobindo Place Market, Community Center Dwarka, Subhash Nagar Gurdwara, Somi Houses at Moti Nagar, Nizamuddin

East, Lajpat Nagar central market, Rajouri garden, ITO slum. Two films and a web series were shot in South Delhi this year. Filming of a film started in February in Subhash Nagar, the web series “Six Suspect” in Lodhi Road and the

third film at the Nehru Place Market. The East Delhi area covers all buildings and open areas, including protected monuments, for shooting. By virtue of this, the protected buildings of ASI, Eastern Corporation, Private

properties such as farms, shopping malls, hospitals and theaters are included. Deepika Padukone’s film “Chhapaak” was shot in Trilokpuri in East Delhi, while filmmakers wishing to show crime or thriller scenes choose Ghazipur landfill. In addition, the filmmakers in East Delhi express a strong desire to shoot the film at the Ghazipur landfill site. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation charges filmmakers Rs 2 lakh per day for filming at the Ghazipur landfill site. In fact, the NDMC has long imposed a minimum tariff for filming films in its region. Recently in the South, East and North trade areas, new policies have been developed in order to generate more income. Under the new policy, in NDMC area, Rs 2 lakh per day will be charged for film shooting while in the jurisdiction of South, North and East Delhi municipal corporation they

will have to give Rs 75,000 per day. In addition to this, GST, security of Rs 25,000 and administration fee of Rs 10,000 must also be paid. In fact, according to the East Delhi Corporation, the price for pulling the Ghazipur landfill site has been kept at Rs 2 lakh per day so people avoid

shooting because there is a risk of accident on the site. One thing to note is that, since the implementation of the new policy to increase revenues, very few applications have been received from filmmakers. Previously, a filmmaker had to apply for permission from the traffic department, police, city agencies, DMRC, railways, among others, to shoot in any area, but now this is done by

only one window. –IANS

