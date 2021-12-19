Trevor Noah files medical complaint | Entertainment





Trevor Noah sues his doctor and a hospital over a botched operation. The “Daily Show” host took legal action against Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Manhattan Special Surgery Hospital last month after he allegedly messed up a procedure performed on him on November 23, 2020. In court documents obtained by People, the 37-year-old star – who was patient between August 25 and December 17 last year – claimed the defendants were “negligent and negligent in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner. The lawsuit accused the hospital and the doctor who treated him there of “failing to use approved methods of general care and treatment”, including failing to “prescribe the appropriate drugs” and ” to stop certain prescription drugs, and alleged that they had not used “proper tests and examinations to diagnose the conditions from which he was suffering.” Trevor claimed he suffered “serious bodily injuries” after his operation and described the nature of his injuries as “permanent, serious and serious” which left him “sick, painful, lame and disabled.” The lawsuit added: “[Trevor] suffered serious and painful bodily injuries; severe sustained nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain; has been confined to bed and home for a long time; was forced to undergo hospital and medical care, treatment and treatment; lost the enjoyment of life; has been prevented from carrying out his usual activity for a long period; and since some of his injuries are permanent in nature, he will continue to suffer similar damage in the future. The hospital insisted that the allegations in the trial are “baseless”. A representative from the facility said: HSS has received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah’s lawyer a detailed rebuttal of the allegations, which are without merit. Due to HIPAA, we are prohibited by law from publicly discussing specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.

