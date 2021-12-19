I identified with what she said: Billie Eilish’s remarks on porn resonate in the UK | Pornography

When Billie Eilish said this week that watching porn at a young age had devastated her, Jay, 19, acknowledged the feeling and the experience.

I really identified with what she said. I first saw porn when I was around 12 or 13 on social media; he appeared on Instagram and the boys at the school were showing him and laughing, said Jay, who preferred not to use his real name. Boys talked about porn a lot, especially as they got older. It was less socially acceptable for the girls to say that they had watched it, although we all did, I think.

Jay, who attended a co-ed program in the South West of England, said the pornography really affected the way I view my body and my sex. She added: It’s now that I’m older and having sex that I’m aware that I have a strong sense of how sex should be done and that makes me really sad. I don’t know how to undo that thought. I’m starting to feel that porn has really damaged me.

Advocates of age insurance, a range of measures to verify a person’s age before accessing a website or app, say those under the age of 18 can access the age all too easily. pornography. An investigation by the British Board of Film Classification Last year, it was found that 60% of children between the ages of 11 and 13 who reported seeing pornography said it was largely unintentional.

Speaking to the Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM Radio on Monday, Eilish, who turned 20 on Saturday, said watching porn at a young age caused her emotional damage.

I think porn is a shame. To be honest, I watched a lot of porn. I started watching porn when I was 11, said the best-selling American singer, adding that it helped her feel like she was cool and was one of the guys.

I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated to have been exposed to so much porn, she said, adding that she had nightmares because some of the content she was watching was so violent and abusive. Eilish said it impacted her first sexual encounters. The first few times that I had sex, you know, I didn’t say no to things that weren’t good. It’s because I thought that was what attracted me, she said.

Clare McGlynn, a law professor at Durham University, said Eilish’s comments could help children and adults have a better conversation about the material available on mainstream sites. She added: I think her comments will help us have a more open conversation as young people will definitely be able to relate to her.

This week, a joint committee of lawmakers and peers recommended sweeping changes to the Online Safety Bill, which places a duty of care on tech companies to protect children from harmful content. The 192-page report recommended that an updated bill require all pornographic sites to prevent children from accessing their content and called for the introduction of minimum standards for child insurance measures. age, from entering your date of birth on a pop-up form to a more strict age. verification. Under the current terms of the bill, commercial porn sites would not have to comply with the legislation if they did not host user-generated content in the form of digital content that the bills focus on. .

McGlynn said including all porn publishers within the scope of the bill would be a very positive step forward, but the legislation was only part of a solution to the problem. Young people will still find ways to access this pornography. They will always look at it, use it and think about it. So we still need to have conversations with them, have a better public conversation about it and have a lot better sex education in schools, she said.

Dr Fiona Vera-Gray, a colleague of McGlynn’s at Durham University who has studied the impact of pornography on young women, said the ease with which adult sites can be accessed and their content shared between friends was scary. She added: We have abandoned a generation. They get no sex education and too much sexualized material.

Jay says she quit watching porn when she was 17, but remains angry at the ease of accessing it.

I watched it during my teenage years, say 13 to 17, but then I made the choice to quit. I feel angry now how much I saw, how easy it was to watch him.