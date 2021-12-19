Paul Rudd hosts end-of-year SNL disrupted by Omicron variant





In a week where the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disrupted Broadway shows, concerts, sports, and many other entertainment events, Saturday Night Live inevitably struggled to broadcast live from New York. Hours before a holiday-season SNL episode that was to be hosted by Paul Rudd and star musical guest Charli XCX, NBC suddenly announced several changes to this familiar format from variety shows to skits: citing an abundance of caution, the network said on Saturday afternoon that SNL was pulling its audience live and would have a limited cast and crew. Shortly after, Charli XCX said that she would not be able to participate in the program at all. Despite this, SNL has tried to persevere, as it has throughout the pandemic. The appearance of the coronavirus had forced the cancellation of several live broadcasts during its 2019-2020 season, which the show ended with episodes consisting of sketches that its actors recorded from their home quarantines. Since the start of the 2020-21 season, in October 2020, SNL has broadcast a full series of shows live from its Manhattan home to Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza with many new protocols in place but little apparent disruption. .

But this week’s episode, which offered a mix of new segments filmed earlier in the week and vintage sketches from years past, had to look different. As Rudd told viewers at the end of the night, I know it wasn’t the Christmas spectacle you expected, but that’s the beauty of this place. Like life, it’s unpredictable.

However, the first artist to cross the threshold of shows tonight was a surprise guest: the opening skit, which took place on the stage of Studio 8H without a set, began with Tom Hanks, who wore his tuxedo jacket from the five-stroke club. Hanks expressed his gratitude to the surviving crew members of the programs, adding that he intended to induct a new member into the club tonight, but that Covid arrived early this year, he said. declared. While many of the SNL cast are absent, Hanks said, I came here from California, and if you think I was going to travel 3,000 miles and not be on TV, you’ve got something else to come. He was joined by Tina Fey, a former SNL student, who explained that it wasn’t the smallest audience she had ever performed for as I improvised in a Macys, did she declared.

When Rudd walked in he glanced around the studio audience and said briskly: I am extremely disappointed. He was nonetheless inducted into the Five-Timers Club by Kenan Thompson, one of only two current actors to be seen on stage tonight. (The other was Michael Che.) Rudd then explained to viewers that the rest of the series would look a bit like this new Beatles documentary: a lot of old footage but enough new things that you love, OK, yeah, I’ll watch that. Commercial parody of the week

It can be long and shaggy and made up of variations on, basically, a single joke. But after the past week, how not to be charmed by Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon as two elderly moms (and frequent customers at HomeGoods) whose TV commercial starring is all about telling her manager ( Rudd), over and over again, the truth about what they really want for Christmas? (His grandchildren, by the way. They want grandchildren.) Unexpected tribute of the week to Scorsese

A lot of Pete Davidsons sketches now speak of Pete Davidson being Pete Davidson, and the latter has proven to be a worthy entry into this surprisingly abundant genre.

Beginning with a send off of the bookends segments of Raging Bull, this mostly black-and-white film imagines an aging Davidson in 2054, with a receding stomach and hairline, now the star of a meager box number. night in which he tries to regain his past SNL glories. (At least things seem to have turned out better for him than for his friend Machine Gun Kelly.) Weekend Update Jokes of the Week

In what was to be Weekend Update’s loosest, lowest fidelity production since the Chevy Chase era, this week’s satire segment featured Che and Fey sitting on stage in director’s chairs as ‘they were reading jokes to Rudd, Hanks and Thompson. . (Fey explained that while she’s replacing regular co-host Colin Jost, that’s not what you think he’s got work to do.) Among the highlights of their routine: Che: Well, it’s Christmas, so let’s start with some good news, Tina. OJ Simpson was paroled two months earlier for good behavior. Said OJ, I can’t believe I got off parole sooner, but I did. I did it. Fey: Time magazine named Elon Musk Personality of the Year. You can learn more on your phone while your Tesla drives you through a lake. Che: It was revealed that on January 6, three Fox News hosts all texted Mark Meadows urging him to get Trump to cancel his supporters. And you know you’ve gone too far when Fox News says someone better calm those white people down. Vintage sketch of the week

Several of the classic sketches that resurfaced tonight were time-tested gems of SNL Yuletide, such as D *** in a box and Christmas for the Jews. But then there was this curve ball: a 1990 segment titled The Global Warming Christmas Special, which, if nothing else proves that, like climate change, shows’ predilection for tracks in which its cast members play random celebrities isn’t a recent phenomenon. Watch for knockoffs from Carl Sagan, Dean Martin, Sally Struthers, George Hamilton, and more. And see if you can stick together when the late and beloved SNL stars Phil Hartman and Jan Hooks take the stage to perform a duet, as Isaac Asimov and Crystal Gayle.

