Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET Influential rapper and UTFO member Shaun Shiller Fequiere, known by his stage name Kangol Kid, has died aged 55. “I just wanna hear you again, another hug, another embarrassing kiss”, rapper T. Shaun Fequiere’s son wrote in a December 18 Instagram post confirming his death. The rapper’s death comes after he announcement he was diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2021. As a member of the hip-hop group UTFO, which stood for “UnTouchable Force Organization”, Fequiere was part of a pioneering era of New York rap in the early 1980s. With members Doctor Ice, Mix Master Ice and Educated Rapper , who died in 2017, the Brooklyn-based group were best known for their 1984 hit song “Roxanne, Roxanne”. The track sparked what was later known as “Roxanne Wars” after rapper Roxanne Shante responded with her diss track “Roxanne’s Revenge”, which in turn led to dozens of other bands to form. their own records responding to the song. Youtube

“When you think of hip-hop, hip-hop is a sport”, Fequiere Recount AllHipHopTV in 2017 of the famous rap beef. “A lot of breakdancing is a fight, rap is a fight, DJs fight, but we were the first to fight on wax.” Before becoming a rapper, Fequiere began his career as a breakdancer working with fellow UTFO member Dr Ice. The two performed as Keystone Dancers, then danced for hip-hop group Whodini before forming UTFO. “We don’t want to be labeled as a rap group”, Fequiere Recount The Washington Post in 1985. “We want to be labeled as a band that can rap. We want to do it all. We can come out with a country tune.” UTFO even landed a performance on Phil Donahue show in 1984, bringing breakdance to a wider audience. The rapper earned his name for wearing Kangol hats, a defining accessory in 1980s hip-hop, and ended up securing a sponsorship deal with the brand. “It was my thing,” Fequiere said in a meeting with Hot 97. “The name stuck … It was the hat that cool kids wore, and I considered myself a cool kid by crowning myself with such a hat.” One of Fequiere’s Kangol hats would later be part of the collection at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. In the months leading up to his death, Fequiere spoke openly about his experience with cancer, urging fans to get tested. He frequently shared updates about his health on Instagram and photos from his hospital bed with visitors from the hip-hop community, including rappers LL Cool J and fellow UTFO member Doctor Ice. In a meeting Earlier this year with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, he said, “The new look for hip-hop and cancer is to go get tested before it happens.”

