Koffee Gathers Hollywood Actors For The Harder They Fall Music Video | Entertainment





Roc Nation and reggae singer-songwriter and rapper Koffee released the new music video, The Harder They Fall, a multidimensional visual captured against the backdrop of a deserted western town inspired by the film. Within eight hours of its premiere, it racked up nearly 100,000 views and started to become a trend. Created on BET Soul and BET Jams at 9 a.m. EST, Koffee’s release arrives from the explosive The more they fall soundtrack released earlier this year. Directed by the child. (Doja Cat’s Women, Janelle Monae Vinyl turntables), the video opens with a scene of a gang of horses overtaking the city, superimposed on wobbly close-ups of Cherokee Bill, Trudy Smith and Rufus Buck. The visual focuses on the sleek silhouettes of Koffee’s rhythmic dance inside a rustic wooden building, covered in electrifying dance performances wearing Western clothing and captivating action scenes from the film. Koffee, styled in 2021 Bottega Veneta, heads to town for an energetic living room performance before ending with a dazzling moonlit singing solo, all surrounded by the prolific Compton Cowboys. The video features Hollywood actors Idris Elba, Regina King and LaKeith Standfield. “I am very excited about this release,” Koffee said. “To be part of such a powerful project is an honor. We’ve put a lot of work into bringing this song to life, and hopefully fans can relate to all of the special elements we’ve put into the video. Born in Spanish Town just outside of Kingston, Jamaica, Koffee’s powerful music intimately presents themes from her childhood. Since bursting onto the world stage with her 2019 crossover anthem Grill, the self-proclaimed 21-year-old singer, rapper and guitarist has been at the forefront of a whole new generation of Jamaican musical talent whose influence is now resonating around the world. Koffee joins a wide range of versatile and award-winning artists such as JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss, Seal and more for The more they fall soundtrack, which debuted earlier this year ahead of the film’s global release on Netflix on November 3. The soundtrack was released by Roc Nation in partnership with Netflix and co-produced by Jeymes Samuel and Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter. The film was nominated by the Critics’ Choice Association for Best Acting Set, honored earlier this year at the 2021 Gotham Awards, and most recently it garnered a record 20 nominations for the 22nd Black Reel Awards, where Koffee was nominated for Outstanding Song. for The more they fall . The film has already won critical acclaim, described as “a killer soundtrack.” [that] reinforces the most starred Black Western ever made ”, by Indiewire.

