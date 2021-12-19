Analysis: “Spider-Man” Throws Lifeline To Theaters As They Reach Into The Unknown





The same adage applies to theaters this weekend with the arrival of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, a movie that shows that it’s still possible to amass a giant opening weekend. at the box office, even though such overkill numbers have become rare, bordering on unheard of in the midst of the pandemic.

Indeed, the first box office returns of the third film “Spider-Man” were like a psychological balm for a film industry put in crisis as for its future. More serious dramas and movies were already migrating to streaming, but even titles designed to appeal to the popcorn-selling crowd struggled as theaters sought to recover.

One blockbuster won’t be enough to turn back time or make people forget about the scary headlines about the latest variant of Covid. Still, seeing “Spider-Man: No Way Home” early at an industry screening – normally a more jaded assembly than an opening night crowd – brought back some of the peculiar joys associated with watching movies. films in a common frame.

At key moments there were screams, cheers and grateful laughter – loud in places, more muffled in others where the references were surely playing a subsection of the audience. After attending screenings for months in sparsely populated theaters to allow for social distancing, the experience felt like a reminder of how certain types of films benefit from sharing.

Audience reaction did not match “Avengers: Endgame” in its agitation, but it recalled that moment at the start of the pandemic when video circulated of an audience raving during its climactic streak. Last year, the directors of the film, Joe and Anthony Russo, spoke about how touching the clip was, with the latter stating that while business does change, seeing movies with big groups “is always going to be unique, in the face of it. way of looking at home can not be. While there have been some successes during the pandemic, there is a growing sense that the film industry may never fully bounce back to where it was in 2019. But something like “Spider-Man” is a reassuring sentiment nonetheless. that the hunger for what theaters offer may not be entirely replaced. Back when one of the network’s last big hits, “The Big Bang Theory,” was cut short in 2019, series producer / co-creator Chuck Lorre suggested that those writing obituaries for the sitcom were doing it prematurely. “I’ve been doing this long enough to know I’ve heard the bold statement that ‘this is it. It won’t happen “again and again,” he told CNN. “And it is. So humility would suggest that making a general statement, that this is the end, is probably stupid.” Hollywood can’t pivot on a dime, but predictions for films in theaters have become even more Darwinian, favoring a small number of very select people who meet the criteria to qualify as an event. For every “Spider-Man” or “The Batman,” there will be costly failures and, therefore, the gap between theatrical winners and those who have to rely on home exposure – and budgets generally. tighter – seems destined to widen. At this point, the success of “Spider-Man” looks like a welcome spike on an unsettling ECG – a short-term jerk for filmmakers and theatergoers, not a lasting rescue. But for this weekend, anyway, as millions of people flock to the movies, it’s nice to see the pipes still working. In this, “Spider-Man” has pulled theaters out of a lifeline, though their spider-sense should tingle about what awaits them as they leap into the unknown.

