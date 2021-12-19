Bollywood Taste Telugu Fandom With RRR!

A huge Ram Charan’s NTR and RRR pre-release event – “Roar of RRR” is currently taking place in Mumbai. The concept of a pre-release event is nearly outdated for a Telugu audience with the same cultural events and boring speeches. So, Rajamouli cleverly moved it to Mumbai.

Large-scale outdoor events with a huge influx of fans are very rare in Bollywood. Initially, the team planned to organize special trains for fans to reach Mumbai, but the government of Maharashtra did not allow this citing COVID rules. Thus, special buses were organized in coordination with the association of fans.

The fans who left from here reached the ‘Gurukul Ground Near Mumbai Film City’ venue and put the electrifying environment there. The floor echoes the slogans of ‘Jai NTR’, ‘Jai Charan’, ‘CM NTR’, etc. This kind of fandom has never been seen on the streets of Mumbai before. So, it has become completely new for Bollywood.

Additionally, Hungama establishes NTR and Ram Charan as big stars. Hindi cinema will not feel them like other heroes from the South and will get to know their true worth. The event is not broadcast live and will air later on a popular channel. The event will be modified to make it interesting and will be widely used for promotions in Hindi.

With the televising, the event will reach the corner and the corner of the Hindi belt. The recorded telecast will also give a chance to edit in an interesting way and also excite the Telugu audience every time it is broadcast. Bollywood audiences will not only taste the raw action of Telugu cinema, but they will also taste the masala of Telugu fandom.

