Pooja Hegde ignites the internet with this viral photo





Pooja Hegde posted this. (Image courtesy: )

“Messy ponytails will forever be my choice,” Pooja Hedge wrote.

“Bathing time” and “Holiday hair,” added Pooja Hegde Pooja Hegde knows how to make the world stop and watch. The actress, who is known for her work in Bollywood and South Indian films, has long been a water baby certified. But on Sunday she made us all say wow when she dropped a photo of herself in a swimsuit just before swimming. In the image, the actress seen in a crochet swimsuit pulls her hair up into a ponytail. Share the image, Pooja Hegde wrote: Messy ponytails are always going to be my choice. She also added the hashtags swim time and vacation hair. Prior to that, Pooja Hegde also shared Reels of herself in a brown swimsuit. The video is a montage of images of his groove on the beaches of the Maldives. The actress added Jason Derulo’s song Take you dancing background. She wrote in the caption, Dance it out, baby. On another occasion, Pooja Hegde shared a video of herself exploring the Maldives. Describing his time in the island country, Pooja Hegde wrote: “Every time I travel it reminds me that it truly is a world filled with wonders, with hashtags like to travel and awe. Recently, Pooja Hegde also shared another post of herself snorkeling in the deep blue sea. Sharing the footage, the actress said: Found Nemo! He and his friend were cute. And, while in the Maldives, Pooja Hegde gave us a glimpse of the view from his room on the island. In the caption, she said, Room with a view, with the hashtag sealife. So why does she like to travel? Because Pooja Hegde is just an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences, she said in an article. And in the shared image, the actress looked at ease enjoying a delicious breakfast in a swimming pool. Pooja Hegde was last seen in the movie Most eligible baccalaureate. His upcoming projects include Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Beast and Circus.

