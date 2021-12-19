Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley to star in upcoming indie drama

Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017). Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd. .. 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

Daisy Ridley instantly captivated audiences and Star Wars fans the moment she first appeared as Rey in the force awakens in 2015. While the actor has been relatively silent since the last film in the sequel trilogy The Rise of Skywalker released, she now takes on even bigger directorial roles as her career continues to grow and diversify.

This week Digital Spy reported that Ridley produced and starred in Something i think about death, an independent drama film that has reportedly already wrapped up filming.

This isn’t the first movie Ridley has appeared in since her Star Wars debut, but it’s her biggest job yet with her added production responsibilities.

The film tells, as its title suggests, the story of a woman who frequently thinks of death. It is all well and good to contemplate your own mortality on a semi-regular basis – we are all human here. But it’s not that easy to constantly think about death when you suddenly find yourself in love with your coworker. Whoops?

As of yet, no other cast members have been announced. But if you’re hoping to see more of Ridley before the movie premieres, you can see her alongside the Star Wars actor. Ben mendelsohn in The Daughter of the Swamp King, currently slated for release in 2022.

Ridley has a promising career ahead of her and fans are excited to see her explore different genres and even different roles in front and behind the camera. From Rey’s iconic TFA introduction to that last Skywalker moment in 2019, in just three films, she’s proven that Star Wars won’t be the last time we’ll see her shine.

If you are curious and have never seen Ridley outside of the Star Wars franchise, you can also find her in movies such as Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Chaos march (2021).