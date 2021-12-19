Sukesh Chandrashekhar and her endless Bollywood fanbase





Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently being held in Delhi Tihar Prison for his involvement in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. When he was incarcerated at Rohini Prison in Delhi as a sub-trial, Sukesh allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Malvinder’s wife Mohan Singhs over a period of one year. He is staying in Tihar for the same case and has 15 FIRs registered against him. Sukesh Bollywood Connection: Sukesh Chandrashekhar is no small fish. In his net, there would be stars like Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. As for Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, rumor has it that Sukesh Chandrasekhar will be dating the premiere. His lawyer said so, although the actor denied the claim. However, the ED seems to have established that Chandrasekhar gave Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi expensive cars and watches. The Law Enforcement Department clashed with the Bollywood celebrities, whose names emerged during the investigation. Read more: Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a crook but what a master crook! Some other strings in the list: In a recent development, the affair has taken on several new twists and turns as a few more Bollywood celebrities have been added to the roster. Sukesh was in contact with several Bollywood personalities, as he told ED. According to a Hindustan Times report, the con artist has named many Bollywood personalities and now ED officials will question whether these names were the victim or shared a connection to Sukesh. He said he had known Shradhha Kapoor since 2015 and even helped her in a BCN Case. Moreover, he also claimed that he plans to co-produce his next film “Captain India” with Kartik Aryan. Along with Shraddha and Kartik Aryan, he also named Shilpa Shetty. He allegedly said he contacted Shilpa for the parole of Raj Kundra while the latter was in prison in connection with a porn racketeering case. Pinky Irani, Sukesh’s assistant was recently arrested and she revealed that Sukesh paid her a lot of money to introduce herself to Jacqueline. Sukesh is a 32-year-old crook who is the main accused in India’s biggest extortion case. He used to call people using an impersonation app, masquerading as government officials. In the past year, he extorted 200 crore while in prison posing as a senior officer in the Ministry of Justice and also the Ministry of the Interior. Now, the big names in Bollywood revealed in the case have proven that he is a master at his criminal work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tfipost.com/2021/12/sukesh-chandrashekhar-and-his-never-ending-bollywood-fanbase/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos