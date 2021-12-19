Josh Hartnett explains why he left Hollywood in rare interview





Josh Hartnett reveals that he needed to get away from Hollywood to save his sanity. In a rare appearance, the former actor appeared on the Australian morning show Sunrise on Wednesday, December 8, stating that her decision to keep “Hollywood at bay” was the best choice for her sanity. “Fortunately, I think I figured it out very early in my life,” he said, by daily mail. “It’s about creating a good life at home and being able to do wild and wonderful things like making movies, which is such a privilege.” Hartnett quickly rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s making films like Pearl Harbor and 40 days and 40 nights. His most recent credits include shows like Dreadful Penny. The actor said news.com.au that he has no regrets when it comes to some of the great movies he turned down as brokeback mountain. Heath Ledger ultimately took on the role opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. “Unfortunately, I was going to do brokeback mountain, and I had a contract with black Dahlia that I had to film, so I had to give up, “he said, adding that he” had always wanted to kiss “Joaquin Phoenix, who was in talks to play his co-star at the time. Hartnett said Details in 2014, that he decided to stop making films because he “didn’t trust anyone”. Us weekly. “I couldn’t really go anywhere. I didn’t feel good about myself. I was alone. I didn’t trust anyone.” He went on to say that his decision to leave ultimately affected the films offered to him later in his career. “Fortunately, I am always offered roles in film and television, but years ago, if I saw a role that I wanted, there was a good chance that I could catch it,” he said. he declares. “When I see a role now, I have to fight for it. It’s not bad. It’s actually more rewarding. Depressing when something is wrong with you, but only for a minute.” “I started to make smaller films, [since] films did not take me away from children very often, “he explained to Yahoo Entertainment earlier this year. “I didn’t really take any major breaks that were planned, I just had kids.”

