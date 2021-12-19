Nora Fatehi denies having received any gift from Sukesh Chandrasekhar; says BMW car donated by scammer’s wife for attending Chennai event: Bollywood News

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi are under investigation by the Directorate of Execution (ED) in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrasekhar. They are under investigation for allegedly receiving luxury gifts from the scammer.

Apparently the gifts Jacqueline and Nora received, which include luxury cars, jewelry and bags, were brought in by the scammer using the Rs. 200 crore he allegedly extorted from a man’s wife. ‘business. In the indictment filed by ED, Sukesh offered Nora a BMW car in December 2020. However, the actress said the car was given to her by Sukesh’s wife, Leena Maria, in exchange for ‘a participation in an event in Chennai. In her statement, she said that she was a victim in the case and has nothing to do with the money laundering case.

When Nora was interviewed by the ED, she was asked if she knew or met Sukesh before the December 2020 event in Chennai. According to reports in India Today, Nora told ED: “No, I didn’t know who he was or I never spoke to him before the event.”

Nora also said she never used the Signal app. This was in response to Sukesh claiming he called Nora on December 20, 2020 to inform her of the car he would be donating.

Additionally, when asked if it was Leena Maria Pual who announced at the event that Nora would be getting a new car, the actress replied: “Yes, when the event started she and a few other people as well as two videographers came after to give me a present and take pictures with me. They were shooting videos while they handed me the big green Gucci box and the iPhone. “

Nora said there were many witnesses when she received the car and Leena also had a man on the speakerphone who she called her husband. “She [Leena] did not mention any details. She just kept it on the speaker and he was thanking us for coming and saying – they’re big fans of mine, ”Nora said.

She [Leena] then announced – We are giving you a brand new BMW car from us as a token of love and generosity. Everyone in the room was pleasantly surprised. I also remember saying – wow thank you but that’s too much. I can’t, but I just went with the flow because I wasn’t really sure if it was just to show off in front of the cameras or if they really meant it. But they kept pushing, “Nora added. The actress added that Leena expressed her excitement for Nora to judge her staff dance competition. When Nora asked people around him if he was normal for actors to receive gifts, she got a positive response.

The fact that Ms Leena announced this as cameras were rolling in front of people for me is considered an official professional announcement at the event as my work had started the minute I received them and the minute they were there. arrived with the cameras and the people, ”Nora told ED.

She added: “Leena and I never discussed the car separately after or before the event. Any discussion about the car happened in front of people and never alone. The conversation with Ms Leena about the car went on. took place once in my suite in front of everyone. That’s all. ” Nora also said she never received any gifts from Sukesh before or after the event. The only gifts she received were during the event for Leena.

Nora was also asked if she purchased any Gucci History bags from the Palladium Mall in Mumbai after the event. “I didn’t buy Gucci bags at the mall after the event. However, I visited the Gucci store for Christmas shopping where I bought gifts for family / friends / management. At the time, I asked the Gucci rep if it was possible to exchange a gift I received because I didn’t like the color. She said – you have to send it and I’ll have the color changed as long as it’s new. I made my purchases through my card, said Nora.

When asked if she bought a bag at the Palladium Mall, payment for which was made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Nora Fatehi replied: “No! Fuck no!”

