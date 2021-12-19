Robert Pattinsons Bruce Wayne takes inspiration from Kurt Cobain: Matt Reeves | Hollywood





Since the first trailer of The batman dropped last year, many noticed how the music used a darker take on Nirvanas Something In The Way. Ultimately, director Matt Reeves had a deeper reason for the song’s selection. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Matt reveals that in his film, Batman’s alter ego Bruce Wayne was inspired by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Matt revealed that while writing the film’s first act, he often listened to the song in the background, which gave him the idea to base the main character on the late Kurt Cobain. He said: When I write I listen to music, and while I was writing the first act I put on Nirvanas Something In The Way. That’s when it occurred to me that, rather than making Bruce Wayne the playboy version that we’ve seen before, there’s another version that went through great tragedy and became a recluse. So I started to make that connection with Gus Van Sants Last Days and the idea that this fictional version of Kurt Cobain is in this kind of decaying mansion. This different characterization of Bruce Wayne and Batman as a tragic recluse also encouraged the director to ultimately cast. Robert pattinson in the role because it matched that version very well. Matt said he was impressed with the actors’ performance on Good Time and that he could see a bit of Kurt Cobain in him. In this movie, you could really feel his vulnerability and hopelessness, but you could also feel his power. I thought it was a good mix. He also had this Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but it also feels like he could be a recluse, the director said. Interestingly, in 2010 it was rumored that Robert Pattinson would play Kurt Cobain in a planned biopic of the late rockstar. But the rumors were dismissed soon after. Read also : Batman trailer leaves fans raving about ‘such a sexy movie’, even Zack Snyder calls it awesome The Batman, due out March 4, 2022, marks the popular character’s sixth reimagining on the big screen. Robert Pattinson joins a long line of actors, starting with Michael Keaton and up to Ben Affleck, who have all played Batman in the movies. Director Matt Reeves has said his take on the character is darker and more gritty than any of the previous films.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/robert-pattinson-s-bruce-wayne-is-inspired-by-kurt-cobain-reveals-the-batman-director-matt-reeves-101639890379119.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos