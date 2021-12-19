Greek Bollywood God Hrithik Roshan Drops “Semi-Naked” Photo on the Internet; Shahid Kapoor first to comment





The internet is losing heart as the Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, showcases his ‘naked body’ via his official Instagram account. Hrithik Roshan’s practice makes a perfect post that made millions of hearts beat faster. The Bollywood hunk made women weak to their knees with his hot and sexy pic. Hrithik also added an oncoming fist emoji to it. Well, we won’t mind checking out the remaining photos. Would you like? In less than an hour, the breathtaking looks gathered over 3 lakhs of hearts.

Here are the photos that talk about it: Actor Shahid Kapoor was the first celebrity to comment on Hrithik’s post and called him out munda hard. One of Hrithik’s fans called him the reason behind the world. While the other user wrote, All the boys, this one is for you. Let’s move on to Mars, apne liye yahaan kuch nahi hai. Yet another user wrote, thanks for bringing early summer Mr. Roshan.

Actors, shared a new announcement video for Netflix India, in which he sported his tousled hair, and asked: Suna kya (Did you hear)? The comments section of the post was inundated with compliments. TTV actor Kavita Kaushik wrote, Wtf, itna haseen Kaise ho Sakta hai koi (how can someone be so beautiful)? She also added a heart-eyed emoji. Fans have responded too, with plenty of heart and fire emojis on the post. earlier this year director, actor and father of Hrithiks Rakesh Roshan turned 72, on this great occasion the actor wrote a nice note with a photo. The best part about being his son is that he always inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside of myself. Happy 72nd birthday dad. I would like to become as strong and young as you are, ”the note read. On the work side, we will then see Hrithik Roshan in Fighter against Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

