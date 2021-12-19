Ansuman from Jamshedpur publishes Ek Safar Mein’s book on Bollywood





Jamshedpur, December 19: Young city writer Ansuman Bhagat Ek Safar Mein’s novel, based on the Bollywood television industry, was released in Mumbai on Saturday. The book was started by famous personality Tuhin Sinha, renowned author and spokesperson for BJP. Tuhin Sinha, at the book launch, appreciated author Ansuman Bhagat and wished him good luck for his bright future. A number of good writers, good artists, good sportsmen and people from different creative fields are famous in Jamshedpur and illuminate the name of Jamshedpur all over the world. Balaji explains that today almost everyone is aware of how a common Bollywood artist comes up with their hard work and struggles to make their dream come true, but it’s also important to know that behind the scenes in the industry from Bollywood. What is the truth of this book written by Ansuman Bhagat, he wrote very well? Let’s say this book has been written on topics which make this book most unique in itself, how the new actors who came up with their dreams in the “Bollywood TV industry” get lost in their path and take bad decisions by being misled. Let’s say all of these things have been openly mentioned, as well as problems like drugs have been written in detail, how artists become victims of depression because of bad habits like drugs. Writer Ansuman Bhagat, through this book, wants to convey to artists that not only does the complexion get work, but that any artist should also have confidence in their own game and in their abilities more than in their appearance and beauty, to understand that an artist can be identified only by acting, the author wrote many examples in the book such as “Nawazuddin Siddiqui”, “Amitabh Bachchan” Great actors like “Amitabh Bachchan” became famous not by their appearance , nor by their physical beauty, but He reached this position on the strength of his acting. But many artists in this industry also believe that if they take classes at an expensive institute or drama academy, they will only get work or if they wear good clothes, eat good food, or have the right thing to do. ‘Look good, then they will find work, because of thinking like that many artists They keep moving away from their dreams because of all these reasons why they don’t consider themselves worthy. Shedding light on these issues, a large community of artists really got the point across to make it easy for them to chart their way and not on any argument but the author himself shared his experience of 3 years with everyone.

