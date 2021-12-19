Sukesh Chandrasekhar claims to have helped Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor

The Directorate of Execution (ED) investigating the 200 crore extortion case involving multimillion-dollar con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar revealed that Conman Sukesh had ties to several Bollywood stars except Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. Now the agency has revealed that those Bollywood actresses with ties to him included Shraddha Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty. This new revelation added two more Bollywood actresses whose names emerged during the extortion case investigation after Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, who were previously interviewed by the ED. ED also mentioned that several other Bollywood celebrities may also be involved.

According to reports, Sukesh came into contact with Shilpa Shetty when her husband went to jail over the porn racketeering case. He contacted Shilpa Shetty and offered parole for her imprisoned husband Raj Kundra.

Sukesh also told ED that he also helped Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor with an NCB case and had known her since 2015. The Narcotics Control Bureau summoned Shraddha Kapoor last year as part of the incident. of the drug case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. It was alleged that her name appeared during the investigation, along with several other Bollywood stars. However, no action has been taken against her by the BCN, and therefore Sukesh’s claim that he aided her in the investigation appears to be false.

Sukesh also claimed that Harman Baweja was his old friend, they were planning to co-produce a movie called “Captain India” with Kartik Aryan. But all of these claims on his part have no proof and appear to be false.

ED will investigate if the Bollywood actresses and celebrities mentioned in the case were victims or if they had a connection to Sukesh. ED has previously said that Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have secured high-end luxury car models and other big-ticket items from Sukesh.

Earlier, India Today reported on the exclusive talks between Conman Sukesh and Nora Fatehi in which the conversation revolved around choosing a luxury car. Apart from that, Sukesh booked helicopter flights for Jacqueline from Kerala airport to hotels. The ED investigation further revealed that Jacqueline traveled to Kerala and Karnataka in luxury private jets and helicopters arranged by Sukesh. Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been reported to have spent millions of extortion money on actress Nora Fatehi according to the ED indictment. Sukesh also donated a BMW car to Nora Fatehi.