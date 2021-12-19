Entertainment
Sukesh Chandrasekhar claims to have helped Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor
The Directorate of Execution (ED) investigating the 200 crore extortion case involving multimillion-dollar con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar revealed that Conman Sukesh had ties to several Bollywood stars except Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. Now the agency has revealed that those Bollywood actresses with ties to him included Shraddha Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty. This new revelation added two more Bollywood actresses whose names emerged during the extortion case investigation after Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, who were previously interviewed by the ED. ED also mentioned that several other Bollywood celebrities may also be involved.
According to reports, Sukesh came into contact with Shilpa Shetty when her husband went to jail over the porn racketeering case. He contacted Shilpa Shetty and offered parole for her imprisoned husband Raj Kundra.
Sukesh also told ED that he also helped Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor with an NCB case and had known her since 2015. The Narcotics Control Bureau summoned Shraddha Kapoor last year as part of the incident. of the drug case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. It was alleged that her name appeared during the investigation, along with several other Bollywood stars. However, no action has been taken against her by the BCN, and therefore Sukesh’s claim that he aided her in the investigation appears to be false.
Sukesh also claimed that Harman Baweja was his old friend, they were planning to co-produce a movie called “Captain India” with Kartik Aryan. But all of these claims on his part have no proof and appear to be false.
ED will investigate if the Bollywood actresses and celebrities mentioned in the case were victims or if they had a connection to Sukesh. ED has previously said that Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have secured high-end luxury car models and other big-ticket items from Sukesh.
Earlier, India Today reported on the exclusive talks between Conman Sukesh and Nora Fatehi in which the conversation revolved around choosing a luxury car. Apart from that, Sukesh booked helicopter flights for Jacqueline from Kerala airport to hotels. The ED investigation further revealed that Jacqueline traveled to Kerala and Karnataka in luxury private jets and helicopters arranged by Sukesh. Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been reported to have spent millions of extortion money on actress Nora Fatehi according to the ED indictment. Sukesh also donated a BMW car to Nora Fatehi.
Sources
2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/12/sukesh-chandrasekhar-claims-he-helped-shilpa-shetty-shraddha-kapoor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]