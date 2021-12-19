La Quinta author Mikki Lish wows Hollywood readers with debut book

In August of this year, La Quinta resident Mikki Lish published a children’s book called “The House on Hoarder Hill”, which she co-wrote with her Australian colleague (and Sydney resident) Kelly Ngai.

The book tells the story of siblings Hedy and Spencer, who begin to receive messages on dusty frames during Christmas at their grandfather’s spooky house. What follows is a quest to get to the bottom of their grandmother’s mysterious disappearance. Along the way, they meet a host of unforgettable characters and imaginative twists and turns. What is their magician grandfather hiding from them? With the help of a speaking mounted deer head, talking bear mat, and other disembodied spirits while facing resistance from gargoyles and ravens, Hedy and Spencer set out in search of the truth. And using their ingenuity, bravery, and newfound belief in magic, they attempt to bridge a long-standing family rift that could finally free their grandmother.

“We actually started writing the book as a TV series,” Lish explains. “As a result, we were very conscious of keeping the whole story in a minimal setting due to the cost of production. This is why the book is mostly set in the house.”

To help sell their idea, the writers created a three-minute sizzle reel starring Paddy Holland, the younger brother of actor Tom Holland (current “Spider-Man”), and was directed by a Holland’s other brother, Harry. The video garnered over a million views on Instagram, which led to Lish and Ngai signing a three-book deal with Barry Cunningham OBE, a publisher of Chicken House Books and the man who discovered JK Rowling, to to make “Hoarder Hill” the first part of a trilogy. (The second, “The Magician’s Map,” has encountered printing delays due to COVID, but will likely be released in May 2022. The third book is in press.)

Before becoming a published author, Lish, originally from Australia, worked as a celebrity assistant, one of which took her to Los Angeles for two weeks to work on a film. After the movie, she ended up staying, living mostly in California. After completing a tour with singer Sam Smith as a production and touring assistant, Lish found herself with “a lot of ideas flying” in her head, and her husband begged her to finish only one.

“We lived in a little place in Hermosa Beach, and I said, ‘I need a lot of sun to be creative.’ So the couple started to look around and stumbled upon La Quinta, “We moved here thinking we would be here for a year, and we’re still here and we love it.”

It’s been almost six years now and Lish says she still adores “open-mindedness. I love that it always feels like you are on vacation with the palm trees etc.” She says she is also lucky that her husband works with prominent rock stars and is often on tour. “So I’m usually able to escape to an amazing place when it gets particularly brutal during the summer months,” she says.

Lish says the idea for the book came about like magic. “I was reading a magazine, and pictures and the idea came to me. It was originally called ‘Hedy Hoarder’, and it was about a brother and sister who ran into a house that looks abandoned. And inside lives a man, a magician who has accumulated things. And then it grew from there. “

The Sizzle Reel didn’t only earn the writers an editor, it also led to them signing with a Hollywood agent at CAA and getting an option with Sam Raimi and WIIP Studios for a TV adaptation.

“We now have a showrunner attached,” Lish says, “and we’re looking for a director. Then we’ll take that to Netflix and Disney and all these networks to sell. But we already have the interest of a little bit of these companies that know about the project. It’s just long and never-ending trying to sell a TV series. “

Locally, Lish is looking to see the book create some good spells here in Coachella Valley. “With the help of Sean Webb and Mary Perry of the Desert Sands School District,” she says, “I contacted schools and libraries in the area in hopes of getting them to include ‘The House on Hoarder Hill “in their book clubs.”

“I would really love to be in all the schools in the area, especially now that the Spanish version is coming out. Kelly Ngai, my co-author and creator, she and I have this great Author Zoom session that we are doing. with schools, where we talk about writing and book and the whole process. We don’t charge for that. Lots of writers charge, but we do it for free in schools in UK, Australia and the United States “

Internationally, the book has already been sold in 17 countries.

In November, Barnes and Noble Palm Desert hosted a special event with Lish to raise funds for the Desert Sands Education Fund.

And while Lish quickly avoids comparisons to the Harry Potter series, she’s delighted to see that the book has had similar multigenerational appeal. “We have had readers aged 7 to 85, who is my oldest, contacted us to tell us how much they love the book,” she says.

See the sizzle coil below.

For more information on “The House on Hoarder Hill” visit chickenhousebooks.com/books/house-on-hoarder-hill. Contact Mikki Lish at [email protected].

