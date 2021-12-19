Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular returns to Disney Studios in Hollywood on December 19





2021 saw the reopening of a number of live entertainment experiences at Walt Disney World including “Monster Inc. Laugh Floor” and “Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage” as well as new experiences such as ” Disney Enchantment “,” Harmonious “and” Disney KiteTails “. For many Disney fans, however, December 19 will be a really important day as it marks the return of the classic Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular. Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular opened with the park in 1989 and has been closed for almost two years since Walt Disney World was forced to close in light of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Image: Disney The performers have been training and rehearsing for months to prepare for the return of the show and admittedly they couldn’t be more excited. Disney has released a video which is embedded below which hears from show director Tom Vazzana regarding the revival of this beloved show and has interviews with the cast members who are part of the show. ‘episode. The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular will be essentially the same as it always has been, but there is an additional part after the introduction where guests can meet the stunt team. The return of this iconic spectacle to Disney’s Hollywood Studios is just what it takes for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Let us know your thoughts on his return by leaving us a comment below or on our Facebook page.

