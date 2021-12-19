Solomon Hughes stars as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on new HBO Lakers show





For those who want to see Cal Bears on your screen during the offseason, you’re in luck! The Lakers’ new show will feature two former Golden Bears, one in a pretty big role. Former Cal basketball player Dr. Solomon Hughes will play Kareem Abdul-Jabbar! Hughes was Cal’s basketball captain in the early 2000s and was one of the Pac-10’s most effective scorers. This is Hughess’s first acting role. Like Kareem, Solomon Hughes is fairly academic after playing professional ball at USBL and ABA and Mexico and then becoming a Harlem Globetrotter; he holds a doctorate in higher education from the University of Georgia. And he also becomes Roger Murdock in Airplane! also. Austin Aaron, who will play Lakers forward Mark Landsberger, will also be a regular on the show. Aaron has been playing for a while, many of you are probably familiar with Aaron’s work in 13 Reasons Why. Here is the trailer for Winning Time. Also look for the former UC Berkeley and the former hurdler of Cal Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (who you have probably seen in Aquaman, Candyman, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and the HBO Watchmen series) in Matrix Resurrections. next week. You can see him featured in the trailer. The Cal Bears are more than athletes! They can also be stars.

