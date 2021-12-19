“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Reaches Third Biggest Opening In Box Office History





Sony END “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the latest film in the Marvel series, recorded a record-breaking opening weekend at the domestic box office grossing $ 253 million, according to its studio,

It is the third highest opening weekend in box office history and also the highest opening weekend in December. The film topped its original projections by $ 123 million. Only “Avengers: Endgame” of 2019 and “Avengers: Infinity War” of 2018 have been opened to larger numbers.

In terms of recent box office returns, it only took a day for the film to become the highest-grossing opening of any film during the pandemic. Plus, it only took a weekend for “No Way Home” to become the highest grossing film of 2021.

Comscore GOAL “The theaters were looking for a hero and Spider-Man stepped in and saved the day,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at, told CNN Business.

Dergarabedian called the opening “astonishing” and said it “gives an industry hard hit by the effects of the pandemic a spiritual and box office boost that could continue into the New Year.” “As arguably the most important weekend in box office history, the implications of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ performance cannot be overstated in terms of being able to change a narrative,” he added. “It reaffirms the place of cinema as one of the most viable, relevant and valued entertainment institutions.” The film stars Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker and MJ as they battle villains from across the Marvel Multiverse and have won an opening weekend higher than some of the most successful blockbusters of all. the temperature. This includes “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, “The Avengers” and “Black Panther”. While other box office records have fallen in the past, this weekend for “No Way Home” is particularly impressive. Theaters were in desperate need of good news as the increase in Covid cases threatens to keep future moviegoers at home and streaming has become a more dominant way for viewers to watch great movies from the comfort of their couch. “No Way Home”, currently exclusive to theaters, was able to record record box office returns even as the Omicron variant caused the cancellation of Broadway shows in New York and forced “Saturday Night Live” to attract its audience live.

