Kartik fan Aaryan poses with his Lamborghini in Delhi, actor says nice car





Recently a fan posed with the Rs 3.4 crore Lamborghini from Kartik Aaryan in Delhi where he turns for Shehzada. The actor shared it on his Instagram Stories and called it a “nice car.”

Kartik Aaryan posing with his brand new Lamborghini Urus. Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting his next film Shehzada in Delhi. He is said to have shot the last segment of the filming in Delhi at Miranda House College. A fan recently spotted her car in the nation’s capital and posted a photo posing with it. The actor noticed the same and replied with humor that it was a nice car. The actor treated himself to a chic new Lamborghini worth Rs 3.4 crore in April this year. FAN POSES WITH KARTIK AARYAN’S CAR, ACTOR REACTS Kartik Aaryan had recently mentioned how cold it was in the nation’s capital as he shot for Shehzada there. While shooting for the film at Miranda House, a fan spotted his car and took a photo with it. She then posted it on her Instagram account. Kartik Aaryan noticed the photo of his car and re-shared it on his Instagram Stories. At the same time, he wrote with humor: “Nice car (sic). “ Check it out: WHEN KARTIK AARYAN GIVEN HIMSELF A LAMBORGHINI RS 3.4 CRORE Kartik Aaryan treated himself to a chic new Lamborghini shortly after his Covid-19 test reports turned negative in April this year. The actor took to Instagram to flaunt his super expensive purchase with a video. The video appears to have been captured in the exhibit hall. Kharid li …. By principal shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon (sic), he captioned it. Kartik spent a whopping sum of Rs 3.4 crore to buy this luxury car. Meanwhile, filming for Shehzada began in October. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also features Kriti Sanon. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. Shehzada will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022. READ ALSO | Shehzada’s Kartik Aaryans look leaked, see set photos in Delhi READ ALSO | Dhamaka movie review: Kartik Aaryan delivers dhamakedaar performance in Netflix movie Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

