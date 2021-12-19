Salman Khan, many Bollywood stars seen at the wedding of NCP leader’s son





After the wedding of famous Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina, the wedding of Rajenata’s son Praful Patel is now in the news. The marriage of Praful Patel’s son is celebrated in Jaipur in a royal manner. Many Bollywood stars also arrived for the best event. Shilpa Shetty was spotted here with her family and Salman Khan attended the event. Previously, everyone’s ethnic look also revealed photos of the airport that were loved by fans. Meanwhile, a video of the wedding wowed fans as well. The wedding video goes viral on social media where Salman Khan is seen dancing. Bollywood Queen Shilpa Shetty and Anil Kapoor are also having fun together. In the video, Salman dances with members of Praful Patel’s family on stage to the song “Jumme Ki Raat” from his film. Salman is also seen teaching everyone steps in the video. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also swings with pleasure. The celebration is the wedding of Praful Patel’s son, Prajay. Some Bollywood stars also attended the celebration. Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty were also seen having fun. In fact, Prajay, the son of Praful Patel, is a huge fan of Salman Khan and he was very happy to invite him to his event. Salman made him happy by attending the event. Shiv Sena frontman Sanjay Raut, Vedanta Resources Limited founder Anil Agarwal and a few Indian players also arrived in Jaipur for the royal wedding. Deepika Padukone cried after seeing 83 trailer on Burj Khalifa These Bollywood Stars Make Big On Real Estate: Check It Out Malaika Arora in high slit dress, photos raise the temperature on the internet

