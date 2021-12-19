Fellowship of the Ring at 20: the movie that revitalized and ruined Hollywood | the Lord of the Rings

When I first saw The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring with my dad at a Johannesburg mall multiplex one afternoon in that dead, unoccupied zone between Christmas and New Years, all the time. world in the audience was not as captivated as they might now claim to have been. That’s it? asked a stunned bettor in front of us, of no one and everyone in general, as the credits roll over Enya’s buzzing voice chimes. Is it really the end? He and his partner walked out of the theater before anyone could reassure them. I guess they ended up getting the memo.

Even for those of us who were warned of Peter Jackson’s daring three-movie adaptation strategy, the limbo that the first installment left us in was disorienting and exhilarating, as if we were suddenly awakened from an ever-dreaming. in climbing. Twenty years later, for a Generation Marvel audience, that shock might be hard to understand. A lot of blockbusters these days are just chapters of a larger narrative; their fans are less concerned with the endings than with the closing teases and hints of what’s to come. By 2001 we were fully accustomed to the ubiquitous sequelae, of course, although they largely feign completeness in themselves every time; the promise of future expansions and rehashes was unspoken, a sort of silent gentleman’s deal between studios and paying viewers.

It might be unfair to draw a direct causal line between Project Jacksons and the brooding corporate franchise culture that overwhelms Hollywood film culture today. On the one hand, it shares the credit or blame with the other colossal event in the 2001 Christmas fantasy film: pedestrianized but immediately obsessing Chris Columbus Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first step in a more conservative strategy than just one. film made at a time, at least to begin with, which nevertheless worked like gangbusters. The Columbus movie might not have had its sequels set to follow like Jackson did, but its directing narrative and ellipsis of an ending as good as it promised, waiting for the thumbs up from the audience.

You don’t need me to tell you how it turned out, but cinematically the starter of the Potter franchise was marked by his commercial caution: his imagination was safely limited, his storytelling to the book in all. meaning, its budget spent to produce more. worth that magic. The Fellowship of the Ring, by comparison, was a reckless and wonderful extravaganza to complement New Line Cinemas’ considerable risk-taking in funding the production of all three films for over $ 200 million, based on the belief of a New Zealander best known in Hollywood for some playfully disgusting indie horrors and a brilliant Oscar-nominated arthouse critic of teenage parricide.

One can only assume that Jackson spoke of a good game. But he filmed one too. From the luxuriant films, immediately immersive prologue, the spectator feels under the influence of a storyteller with a total conviction in his own vision which granted him the money and the means to carry out what had long existed in his mind. This prologue alone is a jaw-dropping feat: Guided by the alluring voiceover of Cate Blanchetts Galadriel, we travel through centuries and mountain ranges in minutes, simply passing through fragments of battle scenes that don’t make than a glimpse into the large-scale digital war glare to come, and we have our intriguing and repulsive first glimpse of Andy Serkiss Gollum, the bizarre motion-capture creation that would quickly change the possibilities of human performance in the world. production of films for the general public.

I’d forgotten that the Fellowship of the Ring gave us this from the get-go: Jackson is not a filmmaker to keep his cards, even though JRR Tolkiens’ broadcast, admittedly, a sprawling three-year-and-nine-hour tale. it was nothing but a deferred gratification exercise. Somehow, however, The Fellowship of the Rings continues to renew its spell, giving us more things that literally ooh-and-aah on: the first perfectly art-led revelation of the house pell- mingles with Bilbo Baggins, his delightfully shabby details sprawling out into the stunningly green, rolling and upside-down county; the cameras first, amazed, sweep over Lothlorien, its slender Elf-Gothic architecture suspended in an impossible way from vertiginous cliffs; The movie star’s stunning entry granted to Liv Tylers Arwen on horseback, shrouded in ethereal haze and the backlighting of a Meat Loaf music video.

Cate Blanchett as Galadriel and Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins in The Fellowship of the Ring. Photography: New Line Cinema / Allstar

Ever the most instinctively tasteful filmmaker, Jackson isn’t afraid of New Age kitsch in his aesthetic; he just presents it with enough confidence and spectacular extravagance that we come to believe it too. I had always been less of a Tolkien fanatic than an admirer, but the immense achievement of the first film was to hook even the agnostics with the sheer excess of bravery of its world-building: few who saw it. didn’t come back the next year, and the year after, if only to see how grander things could get. How it all felt so completely and comfortably imagined from the start was the beauty of Jackson and New Lines’ crazy all-in-one bet. There was little room here for adjustment or focus group or interference: his imagination was brought to us.

The Fellowship of the Ring taught studios that audiences can be chained for series, that filmmakers can also enjoy the expansive and sprawling privileges of what had heretofore been broadly defined as TV storytelling, albeit at a visual scale that a decade before Game of Thrones was still considered the cinemas perk. Yet while the film changed cinema in this regard, few successors have used its expansions to such an enthralling advantage, including Jackson himself, whose showy, bloated Hobbit trilogy had none of its first releases. Breathtaking Tolkien, releasing romance.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, meanwhile, has proven that franchises can be built around multiple disparate visions rather than a single enthusiast, with its corporate group of superhero adventures spanning a sure number of audience bases. without ever approaching the almost deranged singularity of the vision that drives the Jacksons franchise. -Entrance. You can even see the legacy of Jackson’s groundbreaking battle scenes, all the vast expanses of mud, blood, and metal in the gritty, gritty digital showdowns that most contemporary superhero movies culminate in these days. , minus the crisp tactility and human touch. Somehow, The Fellowship of the Ring revitalized and ruined Hollywood cinema in one fell swoop, a sort of riddled curse that Gollum himself would be proud of.