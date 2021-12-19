5 of the worst Bollywood movies rated by IMDB in 2021 that failed to impress the Janta | Newsondot

2021 has been an exciting year for Bollywood enthusiasts as there was no shortage of content. As movie theaters were closed for more than half the year, Bollywood filmmakers considered releasing their films on OTT platforms and it was easier for moviegoers to consume the content as they had the luxury of sit on their sofas and enjoy the movies.

Since there was no shortage of movies this year, it can be quite difficult to predict which movies a person may choose to watch. Now IMDb kicks in and people are looking for the ratings because it helps sort the playlist somewhere for a movie buff.

While there have been some amazing movies that kept viewers entertained, there have been a few movies that didn’t impress audiences.

Here are 5 of the worst Bollywood IMDb movies of 2021:

Radhé (1.8 notes)

Salman Khans Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai failed to impress audiences as viewers found it a waste of time. In a previous interview with Firstpost, when Salman was asked what viewers could expect from the film, he said: You can certainly expect something different from Tiger, Dabangg, Bodyguard and Wanted. We will not repeat ourselves. It’s new and I need you to see the movie and tell me what’s new. I’m the same old Salman you see from Maine Pyar Kiya. The people who watched Maine Pyar Kiya loved me, and they continued to love me. From there, a fan became a family, then another unit. I’m lucky and grateful that the fans have been so loyal. So from grandparents to parents to grandchildren, I have the following. When people got to watch it they didn’t like the plot and gave it negative reviews. It was because of the negative reactions that the film became the worst IMDb film of this year.

Hungama 2 (2.1 notes)

The trailer for Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawals Hungama 2 promised the film would be a humorous mad rush, but the film turned out to be a bummer, according to audiences. The film also stars Meezaan Jaaferi, Pranitha Subhash, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the character of Meezan trying to disapprove of him being the father of her beloved baby in college. Paresh is seen reprising his character of Radheshyam Tiwari, who is suspicious of his wife (played by Shilpa Shetty) having an affair with Meezan. As the film was not approved by audiences, it was not rated highly on IMDb.

Sardar Ka Petitson (4,2 notes)

Arjun Kapoor and Neena Guptas’ film Sardar Ka Grandson follows the journey of a grandson back to the United States (Arjun) who spares no effort to make his grandmother’s wish come true. Critics did not approve of the film as they found it sloppy and did not find the film worth the time to invest, but there were viewers who loved the different concept of the film.

Saina (4.3 notes)

Parineeti Chopras Saina is based on the life of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, who has won numerous awards including Padma Bhushan, India’s third civilian prize. The film is directed by Amole Gupte and features the life of a girl from a small town whose parents have to take out a loan just to buy a badminton kit for their daughter. Later, she becomes the number one champion of the world. In the film, Parineeti Chopra plays the role of the steering wheel ace, Saina Nehwal. People were attached to the film but didn’t like Parineeti as Saina.

Madam Chief Minister – 4.7

The Chief Minister considers protagonist Richa Chadha to be a powerful politician in Uttar Pradesh. It depicts a woman’s journey into the world of politics and how she breaks the chains of the age-old caste system and patriarchy. While some recommended the movie, there were people who said it was worse than bland.

Have you watched these movies? Let us know in the comments section below.