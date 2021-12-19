Entertainment
The actor was reportedly banned from television after alleged involvement in the Capitol riots
One notable voice actor has reportedly been banned from television after his alleged role in the deadly Capitol Riot on January 6.
The actor, Jay johnston, also played the role of Officer Jay McPherson in The Sarah Silverman Program and worked as a writer and cast member on the HBO comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David.
Johnston also had a recurring role in Arrested Development and appeared in films like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Bicentennial Man.
He also voiced restaurant owner Jimmy Pesto Sr. in the critically acclaimed Fox cartoon Bobs Burgers. Fans noticed the pizza owner was missing for all 12 of the showe season, and his involvement in the Capitol Riot is due to Johnstons.
Jay Johnston has been banned from Bobs Burgers
According to The daily beast, at least two sources have revealed that Johnston was banned from the show due to his alleged involvement in the Capitol Riot.
However, it has not been proven that Johnston actually witnessed the riot. In March, the FBI published a tweet saying it was looking for someone involved in the Capitol riots. However, it is not clear if this person is actually Johnston or just someone who looks like him.
According to Snopesco-featured Tim heidecker said it was fully confirmed by reliable sources that the man in the photo was Johnston, although this tweet has since been deleted.
Snopes also reported that two other actors who starred with Johnston in the 2014 documentary Harmontown from 2014 Spencer crittenden and Cassandre Church stepped forward to say Johnston attended the rally and claimed he supported the former president Donald trump.
As of yet, the identity of the people in the photo has not been confirmed and Johnston has not been arrested or charged with a felony. Johnston did not explain why he was absent from the 12e Bobs Burgers season, which has only fueled more speculation.
What do fans think of the controversy?
Dude, after hearing Jay Johnston get suspended from Bobs Burgers for participating in Capital Riot. I doubt hell will be invited to other Mr. Show meetings.
RichardK (fully Pfized) (@GojiraHawk) December 19, 2021
Many fans took Social media to share their thoughts on Johnstons’ sudden disappearance from the series.
Some fans joked that they should turn the controversy into a storyline, called Pesto Got Aresto Burger.
Burger Capitol Rye-it, another fan suggested. Comes with a 3-5 year side.
Pesto was arrested for having participated in the riots on 6e, another fan suggested. Jimmy’s brother takes over but he does not know anything about the management of the restaurant. He goes to ask Bob for help and Bob helps him and they become friends. Then something happens as if they find out that there is only a limited number of customers to be had and that they are in direct competition no matter what and end up hating each other. The status quo is returning.
While it’s unclear whether Johnston will ever return to the show, fans are still hoping for some sort of resolution.
While they’re not in all episodes, they’re definitely a part of the show, another fan wrote. It would be a shame to chase them away because of actor Jimmy Pestos.
