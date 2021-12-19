Hollywood creative artists agency comes to Belfast in search of talent

A global agency that represents Hollywood celebrities and the biggest stars in sports has opened an office in Belfast after hiring NI’s top football agent Lee Mudd.

Reative Artists Agency (CAA), which has clients such as Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Samuel L Jackson, hired Lee in May to work for its sports division.

The firm, which also represents Cristiano Ronaldo, Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli as well as several internationals from Northern Ireland, has since opened an office in Belfast city center.

Close



New CAA offices for their sports division in Belfast New CAA offices for their sports division in Belfast

Lee (39), of Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim, had a successful playing career, including in Lyon, Bolton and Stockport County before becoming an agent.

He says the company’s new premises will provide young footballers in Northern Ireland with global opportunities.

He told Sunday Life: We have moved well into our new Belfast office over the past few months and everything is going well. It’s always been part of the plan to open an office here and grow the business here, it gives us a physical presence and a base to build the business in Northern Ireland.

CAAs are huge, they’ve been the biggest agency in the world for over a decade so it’s really exciting, especially with the background and the profile of the company.

The idea is that as we grow the business in Northern Ireland and continue to grow our customer base, CAA has identified this region purely on the basis of the talent coming out which is huge. He also believes that Northern Ireland’s unique position in Europe due to Brexit will create Premier League opportunities for young footballers in the region.

Close



GLOBAL: Creative artists agency GLOBAL: Creative artists agency

He continued: We are present all over the world and with the Brexit situation Northern Ireland is going to be a real hub for English clubs.

Where they could have gone in Europe before is going to be more difficult in the future, so the search for players from all over the UK will intensify.

Premier League clubs won’t be able to sign players from Europe before the age of 18, so they will look more towards our guys.

I think this will be confirmed by the numbers over the next few years and our presence now in Belfast with the new premises follows from that.

I think this is the first of its kind on this island, there has never been a behemoth agency the size of CAA operating here in this way before.

Close



CLIENT: Cristiano Ronaldo Getty Images CLIENT: Cristiano Ronaldo

Lee represents stars from Northern Ireland including Jordan Thompson, Liam Donnelly, Liam Hughes and Ruairi McConville, who all joined CAA Sports alongside him earlier this year.

The agency also jointly represents the marketing rights of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho, James Rodriguez and Bernardo Silva through its long-standing partnership with Polaris Sports.

Lee previously worked for New Era Global Sports Management which opened an office in Belfast in 2019 with his friend and ex-Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand.

Despite the pleasure of working with his friend Rio in New Era, Lee said he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to join an organization like CAA.

He added: I’ve only been here since May and it’s been going well so far, when an opportunity the size of CAA comes up you don’t say no.

They pretty much dominate Hollywood, most of the stars are with us, and we have the best athletic and artistic talent from all over the world.

When CAA acquired Base Soccer it was the largest football agency in the UK and this gives us a physical presence to build the company in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The place we are in is fantastic and it was a great opportunity for me that I was delighted to take, it’s really exciting.