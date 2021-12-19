Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 am CST | State News

AUDIENCE OF THE CHRISTMAS PARADE-SUV-LEASE

Milwaukee Court: audio of missed bail hearing due to error

MILWAUKEE (AP) Milwaukee County Court officials have reported that a mistake led them not to record audio of a man’s bail hearing before he drove his vehicle during a Christmas parade, killing six people. Law enforcement officials said they discovered the hearing audio was missing after reporters requested a copy, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Court administrator Holly Szablewski explained that a digital audiovisual system used to broadcast court proceedings during the pandemic was not properly integrated with an older audio system. The audio of the court proceedings was not recorded for four days due to the error.

DEATH TRAIN

Oshkosh police find dead on railroad tracks

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (AP) A man was found dead on a railroad track in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department said the Canadian National Railway called to report that a train struck something early on Saturday. Police found the body of a 22-year-old man on the train tracks. The police department said his death did not look suspicious at this time.

FATAL DOG ​​ATTACK

Wisconsin mother dies after rescuing son from dog attack

BOWLER, Wisconsin (AP) Relatives of a woman in northeastern Wisconsin say she died of injuries sustained while saving her 4-year-old son from an attack by the family dog. Heather Pingel was rushed to Aspirus Wausau Hospital following the December 8 attack at Bowler’s family home. Her sister, Shannon Pingel, said Heather suffered serious injuries, including kidney failure, and died on Thursday. Her son, Damion Bernarde, received around 70 stitches in his leg after being attacked, but has returned from hospital. A Shawano County Sheriff’s report says when Damions’ father Shane Bernarde returned home that afternoon he found the family’s pit bull attacking Heather in the bathroom and her son in the living room with serious leg injuries.

ELECTION 2022-WISCONSIN-LG

Democrat Her announces his candidacy for lieutenant governor of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute in Madison, is running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat. She joins an overcrowded group on Friday seeking to replace Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, who is seeking the US Senate rather than a second term. The winner of the August 9 primary will be paired with Governor Tony Evers. Other Democratic candidates include State Representative David Bowen, of Milwaukee, State Representative Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, and State Senator Len Taylor, of Milwaukee. She is seeking to become the first statewide Hmong civil servant.

MAYOR OF MILWAUKEE-LUXEMBOURG

The Senate confirms the mayor of Milwaukee as Luxembourg ambassador

MILWAUKEE (AP) The city of Milwaukee will soon change direction. The US Senate confirmed Thursday evening the appointment of Mayor Tom Barrett as ambassador to the small European country of Luxembourg. Barrett, who was elected mayor in 2004, did not say when he planned to step down. Common Council chairman Cavalier Johnson will become acting mayor until a special election can be called to fill the remainder of Barretts’ term, which ends in 2024. Johnson is one of seven candidates who have filed documents to run for the permanent position. Others include Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic and former Ald. Bob Donovan.

AP-US-SCI-BLANC-NOL-MELTS-AWAY

Since the 1980s, the chances of a white Christmas in the United States have been melting a bit

A White Christmas turns from reality to more of a dream for pieces of America. Analysis of 40 years of snow measurements in the United States shows that less snow on the ground of the country is now present at Christmas than in the 1980s. It is particularly noticeable in a wide swath of the east-west median belt of the United States. country. But the data is complex, and some scientists warn against any conclusions about the trends and role of global warming. Places like Iowa, much of the Rockies, and eastern Washington are less likely to have a White Christmas.

CHAIN ​​WEATHER REACTION ACCIDENT

A highway reopened in the aftermath of a fatal accident and train derailment

POUND, Wisconsin (AP) A freeway in northeastern Wisconsin reopened, a day after a chain accident in foggy weather killed a driver and derailed some cars. Route 141 in Marinette County was cleared and opened at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff officials say the very low visibility led to the collision involving two dump trucks, a large service van and an Escanaba & Lake Superior train around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. The train was crossing the highway and the service van had stopped in a northbound lane. A dump truck crashed into the back of the van, killing its driver. Authorities say a second dump truck then struck the first dump truck and struck the train with such force that it caused the derailment.

UNEMPLOYMENT IN WISCONSIN

Unemployment in Wisconsin equals monthly low of 3%

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) Wisconsins unemployment rate hit an all-time high of 3% in November, a figure last reached exactly three years ago. The State Department of Workforce Development released the latest totals on Thursday. Wisconsin’s rate is below the national unemployment rate of 4.2% for November. The state’s rate was down from 3.2% in October. Wisconsin gained 12,300 private sector jobs during the month. Department of Workforce Secretary Amy Pechacek said the numbers show that Wisconsin’s economic growth depends on a skilled and ready workforce.