[Updated] Trini actor Michael Cherrie lands role in “Shirley”

BIG RLE: TT-born actor Michael Cherrie, seen in this photo taken on his facebook page, landed a role opposite Oscar-winning actress Regina King in her movie Shirley. – Michael Cherrie

Award-winning actor Michael Cherrie, born in Trinidad and Tobago, has been cast alongside Oscar-winning actress Regina King (The Harder They Fall) in his upcoming film Shirley.

Cherrie will play Kings’ husband Conrad O Chisholm in the film produced by Participant and Regina Kings Royal Ties Productions.

King will play Shirley Chisholm in the film, written and directed by Oscar winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Guerrilla, Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992).

When asked how he managed to land the role, Cherrie told Newsday via a WhatsApp message: “A renowned Hollywood casting director, Kim Hardin, contacted my managers about a potential opportunity. that I received the call, we devoted all of our energies and resources to preparing for the live audition (via Zoom) with Regina King and John Ridley. Less than 24 hours later, we were informed that I had gotten the role.

Cherrie said that while this is a very demanding role, the time and energy that went into preparing it was well worth it.

“(I’m) both elated and exhausted. I’m ecstatic because it’s every actor’s dream to land a leading role in any production, but exhausted because there have been countless days. of preparation and effort to prepare for this moment And it never stops, you are always on the move.

“Still, I wouldn’t trade it. I love every minute of it.”

He said working with such big names in the film industry would give him “the opportunity to prove, as an island born and raised talent, that we have the ability to deliver on any stage, but also to learn and share these experiences with others so that they too can be successful at this level. “

Shirley is the intimate portrait of pioneering political icon Shirley Chisholm, who was born into a Barbadian family and was the first black congresswoman and the first black woman to run for President of the United States, at a personal cost. high for itself.

This film will tell the story of Chisholm’s historic and groundbreaking election campaign, based on exclusive and in-depth conversations with her family, friends and those who knew her best.

Tagged “The Black Brando” for his performance in the Britains Channel 4 television production of Caryl Phillips, originally from Kittian, The Final Passage in 1996, Cherrie is an award-winning actor at Cacique who has appeared in numerous theatrical and film productions at TT and the United States.

His theatrical credits in the United States include: A Streetcar Named Desire (Pablo), Lobby Hero (William), a production of A Raisin in the Sun where he played Walter Lee Younger and Arthur Feinsods new play Table 17 where he played Winston Todd. His last appearance in the United States was as Marcus Garvey at the Center for Caribbean Studies at Trinity Colleges Marcus and Amy Garvey State Visit to Hartford, Connecticut.

His on-screen work includes: Home Again for Telefilm Canada, The Mystic Masseur (Man in the Yellow Suit) for Merchant Ivory Films and the recent Tribeca Film Festival She Paradise, directed by Maya Cozier.

Cherrie is represented by Question Mark Entertainment.

Commenting on his casting in the Netflix-related production, Question Marks founders Simon Baptiste and Carolyn Pasea said: Question Mark has always been proud to manage extraordinary talent. Michael’s work and dedication to his craft says a lot about his craft, but his integrity and character is what sets him apart from others, and the main reason we wanted to portray him. Michael is a good soul who wants everyone to be successful, and that prompts us to work harder on his behalf every day.

Cherrie will act alongside a cast that also includes Lance Reddick (John Wick 1-4), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Christina Jackson (Swagger), Dorian Missick (For Life), Amirah Vann (Underground), W Earl Brown (Deadwood), with Andr Holland (Passing) and Terrence Howard (Empire).

The participant will focus their impact work related to Shirley around the current business

dedication to the advancement of civic engagement and social justice.

Shirley will premiere on Netflix on a date to be announced.

