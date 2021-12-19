Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics, Anushka Sharma thanks Paps for not clicking on Vamika pics and more





Take a look at Today’s Top Bollywood News Bollywood buffs are always eager to find out what made the city of tinsel perform and be energetic, well, a series of fun and heartwarming events have taken place in the world of Bollywood today. From Deepika padukone offering a preview of BTS footage from the upcoming film to Anushka Sharma’s emotional note; here is your daily dose of Top Bollywood News Deepika Padukone shares interesting BTS pics with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday It has been over a year since Sidhant Chaturvedi , Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone started touring for Shakun batra is an untitled movie. However, not much is known about the film, not even the title, but today Deepika shared a few BTS photos where she revealed that a big announcement about the film is on its way tomorrow. Anushka Sharma thanks “media and fan clubs” for not clicking on Vamika’s photos Anushka Sharma’s message Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11 and since then they have been very stubborn for her safety as beloved parents. When the trio were spotted recently, Virat asked Paps not to click on Vamika’s photos and the command was obeyed. Anushka thanked the paps for the same, she wrote: “We are deeply grateful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media for not posting photos / videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images / video to be supportive in the future. We seek our child’s privacy and would like to do our best to give them a chance to live their life freely, away from media and social networks. “ Vicky Kaushal parents visit new house for puja after Vicky Katrina the marriage of Anushka Sharma in her congratulatory message revealed that Katrina and Vicky would be moving to a new house near their apartment. And now, earlier today, Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal were clicked by the curls as they reached the couple’s new home, apparently for a puja. Arslan Goni says “I love you” as Hritik Roshan’s ex-wife Susanne Khan wish him a birthday with a sweet post Arslan, who is allegedly dating Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan, celebrates his birthday today and Sussanne then wrote a sweet and romantic post for him. She went on to write: “Happy Happy Birthday, the happiest … I wish you a world filled with the best of everything you so deserve … with the most beautiful smiles and with all the purest love for surround you You are the most beautiful energy I have ever encountered. Kamaal R Khan calls 83 Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone “a disaster” Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan then delivered his judgment on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s 83. He wrote Double Dholki and the great Joker actor #Ranveers, the # 83 movie will be released next Friday. Will you watch it at the theater? Double Dholki and the great actor Joker #Ranveers movie # 83 will be released next Friday. Will you watch it at the theater? indefinite” Take a look at KRK’s tweets Today he released his poll result and wrote: Poll result: only 35% of people want to watch movie # 83, which means the movie can open 20% and the business of the day 1 can be 5Cr +! The film must do 375Cr at the box office to recoup the investment only. This means that it will be a disaster assured. Congratulations to @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone! We hope you are equipped with Top Bollywood News!

