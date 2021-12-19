An actor is immune to rejection because it is rejected on their face





Actor Ayush Mehra is quite a popular name when it comes to YouTube shows and Instagram videos. He has worked with some of the biggest names in YouTube content like TVF, Filter Copy, and many more. However, he recently made a terrific transition to the big leagues with his first Netflix show, “Call Your Agent Bollywood”. He received praise from all corners, but the road to it has not been easy. A recent interview quotes Mehra as the actor who gave 1000 auditions. “Rejection is part of an actor’s life. Not only the life of an actor, but rejection is also something that everyone goes through at some point in life, maybe from friends, girlfriends, from the office, etc. . So, I think it’s pretty normal to be rejected. An actor is immune to it because it is rejected in your face, ”explains Mehra. The rejections are indeed an integral part of the course of any actor. “Because I’ve been working here for 5-6 years, I’m immune to it (rejection) now. I don’t take it too seriously, ”adds Mehra. Do the casting agents or the production people have something specific to say to her when they likely reject her audition? “(I don’t understand) especially when someone says your face has been overexposed. Even though I don’t understand much, I have to hear it. It’s probably because I don’t fit those criteria to. that time, but there are ten thousand other criteria that I could match. So I think rejection is not something to take into your heart and personally I do not feel that there is all that. called overexposed because I see my superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar for 30 years and I still can not get enough. I think it all depends on the project and its requirements “, concludes Mehra. Mehra will soon be making his big film debut in Bollywood, which he has just completed filming. Also read: Ayush Mehra: On OTT, the stakes are higher than on YouTube or Instagram

