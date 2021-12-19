Ron Howard and Clint Howard’s “The Boys”

“The Boys: A Memory of Hollywood and the Family”

Authors: Ron Howard and Clint Howard

William Morrow, 371 pages, $ 28.99

These days it is rare to read a memoir or biography about someone in the world of film, television or music or their cohorts or parents who have not been involved in sex, drugs and alcohol. (Well, towards the end, a little experimentation continues in this book.) Howard parents raised their children well. They gave them the ethic that all parents should strive to pass on to their youth and adolescents. Ron and Clint listened to and followed their parents’ advice. Their father took over and taught them to act; their mother taught them to love responsible people.

Reviews from leading figures in the entertainment industry hailed Howard parents as the ones we should all emulate. We follow how the father of the boys raised them: how to behave in front of the camera and in real life too. This book is a pleasure. It alternates every few pages with the writing first of Ronnies, then of Clints, chronologically. The father often put his own career on the back burner, in order to raise his children for a special role in a role in film or television.

Ron, known at first as Ronnie, was particularly destined to act. At the age of three, just for fun, he memorized the role of Ensign Pulver, listening to his father recite the lines as he studied much of Mister Roberts. Before learning to read, Ron got all the roles he auditioned for. His father prepared the boys so well that covers were rare, and no temper tantrums like those seen on other sets with childhood actors were brought to light. His first acting role was in The Journey, when he was 4 years old. His curious mind wanted to know how everything worked, even since that movie.

Then came the hit TV hit, The Andy Griffith Show. Readers will be amazed at how such a sponge, 6-year-old Ronnie was. The series continued until he was in his early teens. He then had a small role in the musical The Music Man, followed by Happy Days (with a bit of dust with the Fonz). Then he was cast in the movie American Graffiti.

Ron made his directorial debut for Grand Theft Auto in 1977. A man predicted he would become a director, and he was right. From an early age he was fascinated by the realism of special effects. He followed people who had specialized jobs on his sets.

The theme of this book is that parents put normalcy above all else, it was the watchword of the family. They gave the boys a good sense of money values, and the brothers never became toxic Hollywood kids. When Ron’s dad vetoed Ronnies by buying a luxurious and expensive car with his own considerable money he had earned, Ron listened to him and bought a VW bug instead.

The two boys have never faced each other or have been particularly competitive when it comes to their careers. Clint, five years younger than Ronnie, was given a major time slot in Gentle Ben and later in Star Trek. He has also appeared in numerous television shows and films. Later he starred in plays created by Ronnie and always had a role in them.

The brothers were quick friends and really loved each other. They have always found each other. Thanks to their parents, they were taught to act and also to behave like decent human beings.

Mims Cushing lives in Ponte Vedra Beach and has written three books.