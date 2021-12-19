Norwayne beats Tuslaw 41-28 for sixth win





CRESTON Norwayne found himself in a familiar position as he faced Tuslaw, falling behind after a quarter. For the Bobcats it was a season of slow starts and Saturday afternoon was no different. Our starts have not been very good this year, said Norwayne coach Dan Brown. But our second quarters were our best. That was still true for Brown and his Bobcats as sophomore Shelby Vaughn spark plug provided the much needed boost on the road to a 41-28 victory. Leading a tough defensive effort, Vaughn let loose a pass and ran down the field to lay down in an easy bucket in transition to give his team momentum heading into the second quarter. Even after a pass from Vanessa Frascone to Jada Weaver to extend Mustang’s advantage to 10-6 didn’t dampen Vaughns’ mood. She found Andrea Maibach open for a 3-point score to reduce it to 12-11, then scored five of her 14 points, her team’s top, in a 15-5 run. Shelby made the difference in this quarter, Brown said. Her confidence with the ball, her ability to reach the rim, it’s the most secure she’s ever been in all year. Maibach added an offensive stick, Annabel Stanley hit in a bucket and Savannah Vaughn buried a 3-runner to extend it to 18-12 with 3:12 left in the quarter. Fueled by his defense, Norwayne kept the pressure on Tuslaw to carry a 21-13 lead at halftime. Our ball pressure with Lacy [Hess], Shelby and Annabel helped us move forward, Brown said of his defense. Read [Rieman]did a great job keeping the ball on the open court, played exceptional defense, did a great job and deserves a lot of credit. A pair of free throws from Vaughn increased the lead to 10, before the Mustangs responded in the third quarter. Weaver buried a 3 point from the top of the arc, then reduced Bobcat’s lead to just four at 23-19 with a 3 point from the deep end of the right wing. She finished with eight points during the quarter and scored a record 10. Kasi Tully made it a two-point game with a drive to the rim with 3:21 left before Norwayne closed the deal with a 10-2 run. Stanley buried a 3-runner on a kick from Maibach and Vaughn attacked the rim with 16 seconds left for the last bucket of the quarter. Norwayne played harder than us today, said Tuslaw coach Henry Cobb. They performed better, were more eager to win a basketball game and that’s why they won. We wish them good luck, we will regroup and see what happens on Monday. For the Bobcats, Maibach finished with 11 points and the breakout season continues for Stanley, who finished with eight. For a team that continues to grow and develop throughout the season, this was a win they wanted. Earlier in the season, they fought with Chippewa before falling and went on to secure a tough defensive victory over Smithville as they looked to put it all together. It’s huge, says Brown. Tuslaw are a physical and well-trained team, Coach Cobb did a great job with them and we knew it would be a battle today. It’s a tournament-style game and it’s a team we could see again in February or March, he added. We have to be ready to play against teams like this, which are strong and physical and today we have matched their courage and physicality. I’m super proud of the way our girls played.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-daily-record.com/story/sports/2021/12/18/girls-basketball-norwayne-beats-tuslaw-41-28-sixth-win/8954904002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos