Enter Khushi Kapoor’s bedroom with a closet just for her colorful high heels, a bed fit for princesses | Bollywood





Khushi Kapoor, in a new photo on Instagram, gave fans a good look at her bedroom. Khushi was showing off her tight brown dress when the bedroom was captured in the photo. In the photo, shared on Sunday, there were four things we could notice. Khushi has chosen to keep her personal space simple and clutter-free. While a bed was placed between the rooms, the bed frame featured intricate carvings on the headboard and under the mattress. A matching side table was also seen next to the bed. Her bed was covered in drab white sheets, and a matching messy blanket was seen placed on top. The bed was placed near his wardrobes. The chocolate brown colored wooden doors also featured carvings. But unlike the bed, the work on the cupboards was much easier. At the bottom of the photo, we could see Khushi’s shoe collection. She had dedicated an entire closet to her shoes, with upper shelves dedicated only to her high heels. Khushi’s pet dog was also seen in the background. The bedroom had wooden floors. Earlier this year, Khushi shared another corner of her home through photos on Instagram. In them, Khushi was posing next to a window, which offered a view of the trees beside his house, and a diwan resting beside the window frame. A faux fur rug has been placed underneath. Read also: Boney Kapoor revisits his trip to Alaska with Sridevi; Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor react Khushi remains with his family, producer father Boney Kapoor and sister-actor Janhvi Kapoor, in Mumbai. She had moved to the United States in 2019 to pursue graduate studies. However, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, she has spent most of her time in Mumbai. Like Janhvi, Khushi also aspires to become an actor. There had been reports suggesting that Khushi would be cast by Zoya Akhtar in an Indian film adaptation of the Archie comic book, but there was no confirmation.

