Aaron Sorkin denounces the “empty gesture” of homosexual actors in homosexual roles | Entertainment

Aaron Sorkin denounces the "empty gesture" of homosexual actors in homosexual roles
Aaron Sorkin thinks that choosing only gay actors as gay characters is an “empty gesture” and a “bad idea”.
The 60-year-old filmmaker criticized Spanish actor Javier Bardem as Cuban Desi Arnaz in his new film “Being the Ricardos” and insisted that the segregation that is occurring in the industry is “a little scary. “because there are certain parts of a character that just aren’t” playable. “
He said: “It’s heartbreaking and a little scary to see members of the arts community re-isolate.
It should be the last place where there are walls. Spanish and Cuban cannot be used.
“If I led you in a scene and told you: It’s cold, you can’t feel your face. It’s playable. But if I said: Be Cuban. It’s not playable.
“Names are not playable. Gays and straight guys aren’t acting. You can act while being attracted to someone, but you can’t play gays or straight guys. So this notion that only gay actors should play gay characters? What only a Cuban actor should play Desi? Honestly, I think this is the mother of all empty gestures and a bad idea.
Aaron admitted that he saw similarities between the way Lucille Ball – who is played by Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos” – was treated for her opinions in the 1950s and modern cancellation culture.
He told Sunday Times Culture magazine: In the film, Lucille ticked a box [backing communism] at a time when it was okay. Sixteen years later the world has changed and she has clung to it. It reminds you of Twitter.
The “West Wing” showrunner admitted he didn’t think Gina Carano should have been fired from the “Star Wars” franchise after expressing doubts about the coronavirus and also being accused of being transphobic, but is aware of broader issues that might have contributed to her dismissal.
He said: I could refute some of the things she said, but I don’t think she should lose her job because of it.
On the other hand, if they lose advertisers because they’re on the show, that’s different. This is life in a democracy. Also, it’s different if you’re spreading misinformation about vaccines, for example. Or incite violence. But we were going to have to start accepting that our feelings got hurt every now and then.
