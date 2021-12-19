Entertainment
Award-winning Afghan actor and his family rebuilding their lives in West Sydney
Four months ago, seven members of the Mohibi family gathered outside the gates of Kabul airport, desperate to board a plane for Australia.
When gunshots rang out from Taliban fighters emboldened by their recent reconquest of the Afghan capital, FaridullahMohibi’s children began to sob.
Now far from his old home, Mr Mohibi spends his mornings packing lunch boxes and riding scooters in the local park in West Sydney.
“It’s very difficult to build a new life from scratch,” he said, “but I have to try.”
Like 4,000 other people evacuated from Kabul by the Australian government after the city fell to the Taliban, the Mohibi family are still struggling with a new life.
In Afghanistan, Mr. Mohibi was an award-winning actor who often worked 12 hours a day.
His fame made him a target.
“When the Taliban arrived in Afghanistan, all was lost, we had to leave,” he said.
The family abandoned their large house and arrived in Sydney with only a few suitcases.
Of those evacuated from Kabul, 25% settled in New South Wales, according to the Home Office.
Campbelltown, in southwest Sydney, has become a new home for 70 people who have fled.
While several families have found long-term accommodation, the Mohibi are still looking and for now are living in a hotel.
But despite the uncertainty of their accommodation, they wasted no time getting back to a certain normality.
Three of their five children now attend Campbelltown North Public, a school that has not traditionally supported refugees but offers more than 30 languages on campus.
Principal Vickie Hughes said her teachers quickly adapted to Dari speakers.
“Teachers rely on visual aids and use other technologies like Google Translate. We make it work,” Ms. Hughes said.
Even outside of the classroom, support was provided.
“People brought used uniforms, people came here to donate things to our community,” she said.
“I am really proud if refugees come here, they will be supported in the way they need.”
While Campbelltown has a large migrant population, refugees have often favored areas like Fairfield, Auburn, Liverpool, Bankstown and Parramatta.
Settlement Services International’s newcomer settlement manager Yamamah Agha is arguing for an overhaul.
“Campbelltown is more affordable than other regions and has all the infrastructure in terms of services. There are great schools, TAFE, the university, but it’s also a welcoming community, ”she said.
This is something that Sayed Hussainizada can attest to.
He also arrived in Australia as a refugee 20 years ago and now runs an Afghan restaurant in Campbelltown.
More than most, Mr. Hussainizada can sympathize with the new arrivals and hopes they decide to settle in the area.
“Here they have a better chance of finding a job, a better chance of getting help,” he said.
While Mr Mohibi has said he would like to stay in the area, finding a home is the top priority.
“When you find a house, you can lie down and settle down.”
