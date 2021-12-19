Hollywood & Mine by Stephen Schaefer – Boston Herald

In a 43-year career that shows no signs of slowing down, Kathleen Turner has performed, performed on television, in films, danced with Martha Graham, and read poetry at the 3,600-seat Metropolitan Opera. reminded her that she only had to project that there would be no microphone. With a list of well-known credits, Turner has created a one-woman show that simply mentions these illustrious Broadway movies and shows. This is not the first time that she has taken part in the merry-go-round, she has done one-woman shows on the big star of Broadway and Hollywood, Tallulah Bankhead, and the caustic humorist of Texas Molly Ivins. At historic City Hall last Thursday in Manhattan, Turner made her debut with a show that got her. singing!

Turner can charm and hypnotize an audience. She’s a bossy master as she strolls between two bar high chairs, drinking sips of water, supported by a 3-piece musical ensemble and interrupting her stories to sing a selection of songs, from Its Only to Paper Moon, Send in the Clowns and buddy, can you save a dime. But does she know how to sing? Yes, in a very stylish way. She hits the notes, cuts them short, uses her powers of interpretation to make them sound fresh. As she recounts episodes from her career and life and pays homage to her daughter Rachel in the crowd, we learn that years ago she suffered from severe rheumatoid arthritis, a debilitating autoimmune disease that affects her. would confine to a wheelchair. When, out of the blue, as she laboriously tried to make some steps for a parent-teacher conference at her daughters school, a woman saw her and asked her what was going on. As Turner recounts, this chance encounter led her to participate in a trial with a Boston doctor for a new drug that worked !! It saved his life. And career. The show of less than 2 hours is delicious, a lively feast of love between the star and an audience who share her perspective on women’s rights. It seems inevitable that Turner will take this show on the road. Let’s wait and see.

NEW DVDs:

POWER ANIMATED Among the most famous animated films of the year, The Mitchell vs. the Machines (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital, Sony, PG) has a contemporary father-daughter story with loads of hearts AND a machine apocalypse which means our heroes must unite with what else! save humanity. Special features abound: deleted scenes, commentary from filmmakers, how a bunch of passionate freaks made a great animated movie, and how to make Katie Face cupcakes.

VENOM SEQUEL # 1 Tom Hardys returns to the violently comedic Marvel universe that is Venom: let there be carnage (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital, Sony, PG-13) finds a memorable villain in Woody Harrelsons Cletus Kasady. Andy Serkis directs, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris co-star, and there’s over an hour of special features on the Blu-ray. Outtakes, bloopers, deleted scenes and featurettes on the sick and twisted Kasady, let there be some action!

KICK! WAX ON The collection of 3 Karate Kid films (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital, Sony, PG) offers 4K Ultra HD extras, including a souvenir of stars Ralph Maccio, Martin Kove and William Zabka. There’s also a commentary with director John G. Avildsen, writer Robert Mark Kamen, and stars Maccio and Pat Morita. A smash hit, the first Karate in 1984 landed Morita an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, popularized karate in the United States, made Maccio a bankable name and spawned the franchise. The Karate Kid Part II followed in 86 and Part III in 89. A special feature of Part II is the commentary by Maccio and Tamlyn Tomita.

FAREWELL CRAIG Daniel Craig ended his reign as James Bond / Secret Agent 007 with literally a big bang in No time to die (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Code, MGM, PG-13). There are not 1 but 2 villains (Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz), 2 action-oriented women (Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch), a serious lover (Lea Seydoux) and the usual U16 group (Ralph Fiennes , Naomi Harris, Ben Whishaw). Oh, and again, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright, lifelong friend of the CIA) of Bonds (Jeffrey Wright in this latest incarnation of a character reminiscent of Bond’s very early days in ‘Dr. No’). The 3 Disc Collector’s Edition has bonus features: Anatomy of a scene, keeping the action real, the overall reach and the Bond design.

AN HYMN TO THE WRITERS Wes anderson The French dispatch (Blu-ray + Digital Code, Searchlight, R) is so meticulously crafted with period flavor and detail, that the various plots of the stories being told are almost secondary to the continued amazement of the production’s ambitious design. . Anderson’s unmistakable ability to attract actors continues in roles big and small. See: Frances McDormand, Lea Seydoux, Stephen Park, Timothee Chalamet, Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright and, of course, Bill Murray. Also appearing: Saoirse Ronan, Cécile de France, Liev Schreiber, Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz.

ANGST THE SCHRADER WAY Paul Schraders The card counter (Blu-ray + Digital Code, Focus International, R) claims something you never imagined, let alone seen: the packaging of Christo-style furniture and desks in a hotel room by the game protagonist of troubled cards (Oscar Isaac). He takes white fabric and ties up each piece of furniture each time he walks into a new room. Schrader continues to examine those whose lives remain consumed with guilt and as his characters interact and react around blackjack, roulette and poker, the stakes eventually rise to life and death (violent). With Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.

ELLIOTT GOULD TIMES 2 Elliott Gould enjoyed a brief period of profitable Hollywood stardom in the early 1970s as part of a trend that continues today: tossing real people who don’t look like the brilliant larger-than-life movie stars of the golden age of hollywood. Robert Altmans 1973 confronts Detective Philip Marlowe of Raymond Chandlers LA, The long goodbye (Blu-ray, MGM, R), brought Gould back to the movies after finding himself unfit for work. It’s one of Altman’s most famous films today, although it didn’t get much approval when it was first released. The original cast of the filmmakers led to a dream ensemble led by black icon Sterling Hayden (Murder, Dr Strangelove), baseball author Jim Bouton (Ball four) and the directors chose blonde Nina Van Pallandt, who was only known at the time as the famous girlfriend of forger Clifford Irvings, incredibly well. Altman saw her on a talk show! Writer-director Peter Hyams made his debut in the 1974 Busting (Blu-ray, KL Studio Classics, R) which teamed up with Gould and Robert Blake (In cold blood) as detectives in the LA Morale Squad who dance, you might say, at their own pace. This film gave birth to the long-running television series Starsky and Hutch. Special features include Hyans audio commentary, another commentary with Gould and film critic Kim Morgan – his screenplay for the Alley of nightmares the remake is now in theaters.

1950s BLACK The last set of the Film Noir: The Hidden Face of Cinema V (Blu-ray, KL Studio Classics, Not Rated) highlights 3 blacks from the 1950s in very different black and white. Outlaw was a low-budget secret story that takes place in 1956 when an ex-convict has a chance to redeem himself if he’s part of a counterfeit gang. Ray Danton, who was going to star in The rise and fall of the Diamond legs, has her first lead role here. With CinemaScope and the real locations of San Francisco, the 1957 The midnight story is a bigger budget contract with a real star: Tony Curtis. Curtis, a motorcycle policeman (dressed in a large black leather biker jacket), leaves the force to find out who killed the kind Roman Catholic priest who mentored him as an orphan. The most interesting movie here is the most unexpected: A 1952 Loretta Young vehicle Because of you. It is a romantic nave, imprisoned for its association with (who knew!) A gangster. While on parole, she works in a hospital where she falls in love with the army captain struggling with PTSD (Jeff Chandler). As married parents, can she tell him her story? No, that’s just too much until guess who shows up at the front door with a little blackmail in mind? Trivia fans take note: The gorgeous theme song, Because of You, became Tony Bennetts’ very first number one single.

WOMAN ON MISSION As a WWII thriller Hell has no fury (Blu-ray, Well Go, R) has a propulsive pace, the horrors of war, and an indomitable heroine. French national Marie DuJardin (Nina Bergman) has been labeled a traitor by the French Resistance. She is rescued by American soldiers who are not so much humanitarian as they are greedy: her freedom comes only if she can lead them to a cache of stolen gold and get them there before the Nazis can return and steal it. In English and French with English subtitles.

DANCE UNTIL YOU FALL Regularly cited as the greatest Technicolor film ever made, the 1948 The Red Shoes (4K UHD + Blu-ray, Criterion Collection, Not Rated) has now been upgraded to a 4K digital master from the 2009 Terrific Restoration supervised by Martin Scorsese. The Many Bonuses: A 1994 audio commentary by film specialist Ian Christie with movie stars Marius Goring and Moira Shearer, cinematographer Jack Cardiff and Scorsese interviewed. There’s also a 2000 documentary on the making of the film, a 2009 interview with the widow of Michael Powells, famous Scorsese editor Thelma Schoonmaker and actor Jeremy Irons reading Powells novelization of Hans Christian’s fairy tale. Andersen.