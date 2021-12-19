“Bob’s Burgers” actor Jay Johnston to no longer voice “Jimmy Pesto” after participating in the Capitol Riot





Actor Jay Johnston, best known for his roles in You better call Saul, Development stopped, Presenter, and voice roles in hit shows such as Rick and morty, will no longer voice Jimmy Pesto Sr. in Fox’s Bob’s burgers after allegedly participating in the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. According to Daily beast, two of the top staff on the beloved Fox animated series said the 53-year-old was “banned” from his recurring voice role. Johnston voiced the hilarious and obnoxious character, who is Bob’s arch nemesis and owner of Jimmy Pesto’s Pizzeria on the series, for a total of 43 episodes from 2011 to 2021. Pesto last appeared in Season 11 episode The Bridge Over Troubled Rudy, which aired in May 2021, and has not appeared in an episode since. Although the actor himself has not confirmed his appearance or role in the riot, Twitter users began to suspect he could be participant number 247 following an FBI request. of March 2021 to identify the individual. Cassandra Church, an actor who once worked alongside Johnston, tweeted at the time: “I’m not a detective, but I know Jay. He said he was there. And it’s him in the picture. . So” In a tweet since deleted, a former colleague of Johnston also wrote that the actor is a “Trump supporter tie and was there at the time.” Actor-comedian Tim Heidecker also tweeted that Johnston’s involvement in the riot had been “fully confirmed by reliable sources,” although he later deleted it and said it “shouldn’t be used as a sort of official source of information or verification. In 2015, Johnston appeared as himself on The Gavin McInnes Show, which is hosted by the titular founder of the Proud Boys, a far-right hate group heavily involved in the riot. So far, the actor has not been charged or arrested for any crime. Michael is a music and television junkie with a passion for most things that are not complete and utter boredom. You can follow him on Twitter @Tweetskoor Flux Bob’s burgers on FOX NOW

