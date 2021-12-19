These Bollywood movies will turn your sadness into madness !!





Yes, it is the season of celebration, but winter can be depressing too. All you want is a steaming mug of cocoa with something to cheer you up. For that we have cinematic treatments that can comfort even the saddest hearts, make you smile and get you back on track. So here is a list of five must-see Hindi movies that will definitely blow your mind. Andaz Apna Apna A lot of people love this timeless classic from 1994. Aamir and Salman were really loved there. Director Rajkumar Santoshi had an incredible cast in addition to the two Khans with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon being the lead actresses. Songs such as “Dil karta hai”, “Ye raat aur ye doori” and “Ello elllo” are memorable. Wake up Sid Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen have created an incredible combo, both delivering exceptional performances. Songs like “Iktara”, “Wake up Sid” and “Kya karoon? Struck a chord with all of us. 3 idiots Everything is fine when you watch this beautiful film which not only tackles certain social issues but also gives life a boost when everything is bad. Aamir was excellent, but Madhavan, Boman Irani, Sharman Joshi and Kareena were also memorable. Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur, was one of the characters who marked us for a long time! Khoobsurat Women loved this movie for various reasons. Fawad Khan was a feast for the eyes, Sonam’s clothes were intriguing and we all salute Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher and Aamir Raza Husain. The music was fantastic and helped singer Jasleen Royal, who sang “Preet”. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara A film about friends from various walks of life like this was much needed in Bollywood. It touched so many nerves among the young people of the day. The mix of attractive traits, Katrina Kaif, and risky situations made us realize that we all need them in our lives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://womansera.com/these-bollywood-films-will-turn-your-sadness-into-madness/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos