Can Spider-Man come to the rescue of Hollywood with No Way Home?

LOS ANGELES With great power comes great responsibility, so Spider-Man is called upon to save Hollywood and theaters once again, with analysts eyeing the pandemic, the potential billion dollar debut movie.

Box office watchers are making optimistic predictions for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters on Friday, with some estimates for its opening weekend in North America alone reaching $ 150 million or more. .

Despite the gradual resumption of theaters this year, this would be Hollywood’s most successful opening by far since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkerway during the heady pre-pandemic days of December 2019.

No film since has exceeded $ 100 million when it debuts.

The whole year for the industry, it has been one step forward, then two steps back, said Paul Dergarabedian, analyst at Comscore.

Spider-Man’s performance really matters.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is British star Tom Hollands’ third solo outing in the hugely popular role, played in previous Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield films.

The webslinger has form when it comes to large openings.

The original Spider-Man movie starring Maguire in 2002 was the first movie in movie history to gross over $ 100 million in its first weekend. the culmination of three franchises, the celebration of cinema.

The plot picks up directly from 2019’s Far From Home, which saw Peter Parker publicly exposed by villainous Mysterio.

With the help of a friend

Parker scrambles to regain his anonymity, with the help of another popular Marvel movie character, Benedict Cumberbatchs Doctor Strange.

Really, Batman, Superman, and X-Men are the only other shows that have gone this far. This is a ninth episode, said industry analyst David A. Gross, who heads Franchise Entertainment Research.

It’s just incredibly popular. And so were going to see a great weekend.

Although 2021 is on track to roughly double last year’s theatrical box office, the annus horribilis, there have been more hiccups than successes.

Movies aimed at an older audience, like Steven Spielbergs West Side Story last weekend, have generally bombed.

Even the normally reliable Marvel superhero franchise which enjoyed an unprecedented streak of billion-dollar revenue-generating films, peaking in the 2019s, briefly broke all records. Avengers: Endgame struggled. .

While Disney owns the film rights to most other Marvel characters, its rival Sony controls the Spider-Man films.

On a roll

The most open film in North America since the start of the pandemic has been Sonys Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a sequel based on Spider-Man’s nemesis.

Analysts said it’s no coincidence that Sony, the only major traditional Hollywood studio that doesn’t have its own streaming service, will likely have the two biggest openings in the pandemic soon.

It’s yet another big win for Sony, they’ve been on a roll, Dergarabedian said.

I don’t know if it’s by design, but certainly not having so many options to go streaming has held them high and made their movies more successful.

Despite the excitement surrounding No Way Home, Gross warned that the industry’s recovery still has a long way to go, especially amid fears of a further surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

Even if Spider-Man made $ 130 or $ 150 (million dollar nationwide opening) or more, he would have made more if conditions were right, he said.

For it to surpass $ 1 billion worldwide, the film will surely have to do well in China, where it has yet to secure a release date.

It’s going to be exceptional, I don’t want to rain on it at all, Gross added. But I don’t think it’s a breakthrough and I was back, it was good. AFP

