Neha Sharma says foreigners are alone in Bollywood

Neha Sharma weighed in on the debate between foreigners and Bollywood insiders and said foreigners are on their own when exploring the industry.

This is compared to the star kids, who have support from across the industry.

Neha explained: It’s been over 10 years since I started my Bollywood journey.

“And the only thing I learned is that staying relevant is important because people are forgetting about you because there’s a new guy or guy who is launched every day.

And they have the whole industry backing them up.

“If you’re a kid of the industry, the whole fellowship pushes them, so for an outsider the only way to survive this is to try to be relevant.”

The actress went on to say that she is happy that social media is turning into a platform for aspiring actors.

Neha continued: When I first started social media wasn’t a thing.

“Now when I look at people entering the industry, it’s a lot easier.

“Look at all these influencers, who are not from the industry. They don’t have internal relationships, but they did.

Thinking back on her acting career, she said:

There were times I felt why I wasn’t getting this or that.

“It took me 10 long years to be where I am today.

“I took long breaks because I wasn’t offered the roles I wanted to do.

“But I still had to stay relevant and do things to be on people’s minds.

“So there were phases where I did things that I didn’t believe in because those were the offers that were made to me.

“Now, with the arrival of OTT platforms, I think there is a lot of good work on offer. “

Not only has new talent been created, but they get acting projects because they are connected to their fans and people want to see them, so the industry benefits as well.

Neha Sharma added: This is why they support them as well.

“The only advice I can give people is to believe in yourself.

“Industry is not an easy place to live, so you have to be patient. Patience is the key.

“And be true to yourself, don’t change for the world because they are manipulating you. It’s not for your good.