Halloween kills actor Michael Myers praises double stuntman in BTS image





Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney took to Instagram to praise his stunt double Halloween Kills, calling him an amazing person.

James Jude Courtney, the actor who plays Michael Myers in Halloween kills, recently praised her stunt performer in a backstage photo. The stuntman, who was recognized as an actor after his role as Der Kindestod in Buffy the vampire slayer, also played the role of the iconic masked figure in the film’s predecessor, 2018 Halloween. A good friend of original Myer’s actor Nick Castle, Courtney used his work on the 1978 film to tailor his performance to reflect the 40 years that have passed between installments. John Carpenter’s originalHalloweenis considered a horror classic, having established quite a franchise and cult following since its initial release over forty years ago. VIDEO OF THE DAY Halloween kills is the second film in a planned trilogy and the twelfth installment in the franchise. Directed by David Gordon Green and serving as a direct sequel to the 2018 film, it follows Laurie Strode and her family as they continue to fend off Michael Myers with help from the community of Haddonfield. Once again, Jamie Lee Curtis is reprising his role as Strode, alongside actors Judy Greer, Andi Matichak and Will Patton from the previous film. Charles Cyphers, Kyle Richards and Nancy Stephens also return to play their characters in the 1978 feature film. Halloween kills generated mixed reviews from critics, but found fan support for the franchise and managed to be relative box office success. Its sequel,Halloween ends, is set for an October 2022 release date, with Curtis and Courtney set to start over.

Related: Halloween Kills Flashbacks Solving Old Michael Myers Mystery In a recent Instagram post, James jude courtneytook the opportunity to relaunch his double stuntman, Douglas Tait. The backstage photo Courtney shared shows the two on set, wearing Myers’ jumpsuits. He wishes Tait a happy birthday and applauds her for being an amazing person. Check out Courtney’s post below: Click here to see the original publication James Jude Courtney’s performance as Michael Myers in both Halloween films has been well received by fans and critics alike. After spending time analyzing the movements of his own cat, the actor managed to be both threatening and curious. Longtime fans of the franchise have appreciated Courtney’s determination to play a version of the horror villain that most closely resembles that of the original Nick Castle. With the actor ready to reprise the role once again in Halloween is ending,fans can’t wait to see what he can add to his spooky performance.

When it comes to horror movies and their fans, perhaps none is bigger than that of theHalloweenfranchise. The excitement surrounding its films, in addition to the generally successful box office performances, indicates that the demand for more installments has not abated. James Jude Courtney has confirmed thatHalloween endswill begin filming in January, and with a release date of October 14, 2022, it won’t be long before fans can see how the events ofHalloween killsthen play. More: Weirdest Halloween Kills Scene Subverts Famous Slasher Snap Source: James jude courtney

