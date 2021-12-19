Paul Hollywood, 55, sweats up the night shift at a pub run by his girlfriend Melissa, 37

He’s reportedly worth $ 11.5 million and wins a big paycheck of $ 400,000 from Channel 4 every year.

However, Paul Hollywood was pictured at work on a night shift as a pizza chef at his girlfriend Melissa Spalding’s pub, 37, in Kent on Tuesday.

Judge GBBO, 55, sweated in a white jacket and black striped apron as he worked with his moonlighting team at Smarden’s The Checkers Inn.

A spectator said The sun: ‘The restaurant was packed and Paul seemed to be a hit with customers.’

The TV personality was heralded as the “night chef” of Smarden’s Checkers Inn in a since-deleted Facebook post, according to the tabloid.

The parents of her young partner, who own the hotspot, wrote: “Delicious authentic Italian pizzas made fresh to order !! Our chefs for the night will be Scott Spalding and Paul Hollywood. ‘

With Scott reported as Melissa’s brother, it appears the couple bonded around Masterpiece 13 – which boaststomato, mozzarella, prosciutto, parmesan and cream.

A source told The Sun:“Ads are doing all they can to get punters’ buttocks into the seats.

“While most hostesses might have to fork out for a Michelin-starred chef, Melissa can just call her boyfriend. She and her parents hope he can get through some business.

Paul’s reps have been contacted for further comment by MailOnline.

It comes after Paul reportedly lived with his new girlfriend in the country house he bought with his former lover.

Friends say the couple who started dating after Paul split from Summer Monteys-Fullam in August 2019 are “madly in love” and recently took a sunny break abroad.

A friend said: “Paul and Melissa spent a lot of time together in lockdown. They bubbled together and stayed at his house. Now she’s here for good. They are delightfully happy, although that must be a little odd considering that it was bought for the summer.

The baker and TV star met Melissa at the Checkers Inn where he was a regular.

He met Summer in 2018 at another nearby pub.

Last year, Paul formally removed his ex-wife from her post as director and secretary of his multi-million pound company.

The chef and his former partner Alex, 56, separated in 2017, their 20-year marriage ending in divorce in 2019.