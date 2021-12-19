1947 Alley of Nightmares: A Dark View of Class as Destiny





At the premiere of his new drama Alley of nightmares This month, director Guillermo del Toro told audiences he had read the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham, the film’s official source, before seeing the classic adaptation from 1947 with Tyrone Power. But there’s no doubt that the first film had a significant influence on del Toro and Kim Morgan, who wrote the screenplay together. Their starting line comes straight from the original script, by Jules Furthman. Like the update, version 1947 (available to stream on Criterion Channel), follows a carnival worker, Stan, hungry for higher stakes. Stan (Power, as Bradley Cooper) picks up a few tips from a failed vaudeville couple, Zeena and Pete, whose old ambitions have been reduced to a little funfair routine. Eventually, Stan runs away with a co-worker, Molly, and they begin a mentalist act targeting Chicago’s high society. The film has long been a favorite of black repertoire programmers and festivals. But its lasting appeal is not easy to pin down. You cannot attribute this to authorism. The director was the British Edmund Goulding (Large hotel), which Andrew Sarris, in his pioneering survey of Hollywood filmmakers, The American Cinema, categorized as slightly sympathetic: talented but uneven directors with the saving grace of simplicity. Sarris noted that even Gouldings’ best films, Nightmare Alley included, were rarely considered his own, and pointed out that Grand Hotel won Best Picture without a nomination for director.

Sarris also called Goulding’s career low-key and tasteful, but Nightmare Alley is hardly that. In a supplement on Criterion Channel, Imogen Sara Smith, author of In Lonely Places: Film Noir Beyond the City, notes that Goulding may have had an unexpected affinity for the material. In private life, she said, he had a pretty scandalous reputation, adding that he struggled with drinking and drugs, and allegedly played host to wild bisexual orgies. Nightmare Alley, made under the restrictions of the Production Code, could never have shown anything so sordid. But it’s a dark, cynical film, and it does a good test for film noir, a category that resists clear definition. As has often been written, black is not quite a genre, mood, or style. Nightmare Alley is not a mystery or even a thriller. But it induces a foul feeling that runs through your system like wood alcohol poisoning one of the characters. The feeling of fatalism, a black staple, is pervasive. The original film is also not subtle in its portrayal of class as fate. From the start, it’s clear that Zeena and Pete (Joan Blondell and Ian Keith) have already been in the big time but have returned to their natural place: an unsatisfying life of traveling carnival work, with Zeena performing a reading act of spirit while a perpetually drunk Pete provides covert assistance. A main carnival attraction and an act that fascinates Stan is the geek, who seems to bite the chickens’ heads. (I don’t understand how anyone could fall so low, Stan says at the start of the movies, which speaks to both his confidence and low awareness of his station.) When Stan finally meets his partner, Dr.Lilith Ritter (Helen Walker, as Cate Blanchett plays in the 2021 film), it’s significant that she’s a psychologist not just someone who understands how Stan works, but someone with money and status. , which gives him a decisive advantage over Stan as a con artist. (Blanchets ‘introduction is another element that del Toro borrows more from Gouldings’ film than from the text.)

While the new film takes Zeena forward on Stan, the 1947 adaptation had to be more allusive. There is a real candle in a single moment when the plants of power embrace Blondells’ arm and she sends them back with a caress. But for Stan, in the 1947 version more than in the book or new movie, sex seems to be an incidental interest. I won’t even look at another guy. Never, Molly (Coleen Gray) promises her soon after their marriage. But the moment she makes that promise, Stan isn’t even looking at her. He looks off screen with stars in his eyes, thinking about the money they are going to make together.

The actors’ positioning with Power slyly smiling and looking away from the prospect of a happy family life is the kind of contact that suggests Goulding knew what he was doing. Lee Garmes’ cinematography isn’t filled with the smoky, jaw-dropping shots Garmes made for Josef von Sternberg on Dishonored or Shanghai Express, but the cluttered, tarpaulin-filled carnival landscape gives him plenty of opportunities to bathe in. actors in ominous shadows. (On rarely screened flammable nitrate films, Garmess’s images have a particularly silvery chill.) Aside from two street shots in a taxi scene, Chicago is almost entirely evoked by the set design, dialogue, and overhead projection. Five films to watch this winter Ultimately, what makes Nightmare Alley enduring is maybe his suggestion that was likely to be considered, and maybe even wanted to be. In both films, the story continues until a point where Stan, approaching the bottom of a downward spiral, suddenly realizes he’s become a sucker. While del Toros’ update adds details from the novel that wouldn’t have passed censorship in 1947 and ends with a punch, on a darker line (while over-elaborating a lot of other things), the 1947 version is still the definitive, leaner and meaner version.

