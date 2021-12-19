Elijah Wood on Lord of the Rings at 20

One of the big messages from the books when it comes to Frodo and hobbits in general is the feeling that even the smallest person, not just in stature but in terms of what one feels capable of doing, is capable of greatness. , to affect real change, to have real impact. What Frodo faced seemed overwhelming, and yet he was able to accomplish it in large part through kindness, kindness, purity of heart, and perhaps innocence. These are the things that Hobbits embody, and basically why they are able to resist the Ring’s corruption longer than humans. But what makes Frodo unique is a way of seeing the world without any form of cynicism. There is also the courage, perhaps even blind courage, of not necessarily knowing what to expect and therefore not allowing yourself to be afraid. If there is one thing I have to learn from all of this, it is that there is courage in his vision that makes it all possible.

Do you think these films could be made today as they were then?

There was a great feeling of lack of supervision. Peter and the bigger crew were allowed to make the films as they wanted without too much outside perspective. That’s not to say the studio wasn’t scared or didn’t invest. They knew the risk of making these films back to back. I don’t know if he would be able to do them the same way now. Look, the Internets are also different. There was less control over the films. We knew less about them. We were able to make films in a bubble. We had some weird issues, like there would be photographers on a hill, but it was pretty minor. [Laughs.] I don’t know if that would be possible now. Now the world is online and there is a lot of access available to virtually anyone about anything.

Has being perpetually associated with The Lord of the Rings ever been overwhelming?

I accepted a long time ago that I would be linked to Frodo forever, so I don’t mind. Honestly, it would be such a sad burden if it did. [Laughs.] I’m so used to people on the streets calling me Frodo and not calling me by my name. It is the representative of one of the greatest experiences of my life, movies I love and memories I will cherish forever. At the end of my life, that’s what I’ll probably be tied to more than anything. I can only equate it with similar scenarios like Mark Hamill or Harrison Ford. They are associated with their classic [Star Wars] characters more than others. Now that we were on the precipice of 20 years, which is so hard to fathom, my reflection is one of such gratitude and love that I will never be upset to be associated with these films or to be the greatest memory of the peoples of who I am.