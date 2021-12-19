BTS: Fans Beg For Mercy After Drunk V posted shirtless video and glimpsed his beard: “Excuse me, sir”

The BTS V singer left fans in awe after sharing a video in which he was seen shirtless. The Christmas Tree singer took to Instagram Stories and shared a black and white video in which he was seen moving around his bedroom.

While fans noticed him shirtless, they also pointed out that his beard has grown. The video also gave a glimpse of Christmas decorations on one side of the room as jazz music played in the background.

Fans took to Twitter and responded to the video. Excuse me sir! Mr. Kim Taehyung, what are you doing to us? I can not breathe. Please someone stop Taehyungssi from drinking for our own sanity! one fan tweeted. I just woke up oh my god Mr. Kim Taehyung shirtless and facial hair excuse me sir ?? what was the reason it got so hot, added another.

Excuse me sir?! Our soul has left our bodies because of you Mr. Kim Taehyung. I just woke up and saw this, added a third fan.

Fans also reached out to the singer on Weverse to find out what he was doing when he shared the video. Taehyung, are you drunk? one fan asked, as translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_. V replied, no !! tipsy. Responding to another fan who asked if he drinks and suggested, let’s cover the skin. There is too much (revelation) said V, Just know you won’t be able to see that beard from tomorrow hahahahaha.

A fan asked V not to shave his facial hair, adding that the mustache looks good on him. However, V replied, I have reached my quarantine goal this time around .. I have (shown) the proof and the end hahaha.

The singer appeared to have posted the video to show the BTS frontman RM his grown beard. Commenting on one of RM’s posts on Weverse, V said: Hyung seeing my Instagram, I showed my beard.

Last week, V had hinted that he grew his beard while commenting on one of RM’s Instagram posts. He then shared a video of his beard.