7 times Bollywood regretted replacing actors in sequels





Each film has its own destiny; some become big blockbusters, while others become super-flops. It all depends on your personal preferences, and Bollywood movies are no exception. However, Bollywood has a strange tendency to change stars in blockbuster sequels. It works from time to time. Most of the time, unfortunately, that just eliminates the reason the original movies were so successful in the first place. We all love sequels because we want to see certain characters over and over again, but when the characters in the sequels change, the tone and concept of the movie changes dramatically. When the original characters were replaced, the original essence of the film was gone. Here are some popular examples of this: 1. In the following welcome, Happy to see you again, John Abraham replaced Akshay Kumar While the film performed well at the box office, it’s worth remembering that every Bollywood movie starring a prominent actor does well. The sequel, on the other hand, lacked the same feelings as the first film. And while John Abraham deserves credit for trying, he just lacks Kumar’s comedic timing. 2. In the following Tere Bin Laden, Tere Bin Laden: dead or alive, Manish Paul replaced Ali Zafar The problem doesn’t necessarily lie with Paul, who seems like a good candidate on paper. The image, however, lacked the passion and wit of the original. Working on a script that wasn’t very remarkable wasn’t the best decision either. 3. In the following Jolly LL., Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar replaced Arshad Warsi The first movie was realistic, and its characters were endearing and likable, which is why a movie that no one expected to be a success became one. Jolly, played by Arshad Warsi, was the life and soul of the film. However, Akshay Kumar’s sequel was a one-man show that glorified caste while trying to paddle too many boats at once. The exaggerated arc of the image was also extremely unreal, and it felt like a one-man show that no one wanted to attend. 4. In the following Murder 2, Murder 3, Randeep Hooda replaced Emraan Hashmi Emraan Hashmi starred in the first two films of the Murder trilogy. And while each of those films could stand on their own, Murder 3 had lost Hashmi’s tone. While Randeep Hooda was a great choice for the role, an actor can only accomplish what the film can achieve his financial goals. 5. In the following Once upon a time in Mumbai, Once upon a time in Mumbai 2: Dobara, Akshay Kumar replaced Emraan Hashmi Emraan Hashmi’s performance in the first film had garnered much critical praise, so it never made sense to replace him in the first place. Hashmi, on the other hand, may have turned down the job after reading the material he was to work with. Akshay Kumar went a long way in portraying a guy who was already weird. Even casual observers found the film to be cartoonish. 6. In the following Golmaal 2, Golmaal 3, Parineeti Chopra replaced Kareena Kapoor Although the film was financially successful, it lacked the appeal of its predecessor. Kareena Kapoor was never the reason Golmaal 2 worked, to begin with, so Parineeti Chopra isn’t to blame. 7. In Kahani spin-off Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan replaced Saswata Chatterjee Even the internet couldn’t figure out why Saswata was replaced because his performance as an assassin was the reason for the spin-off in the first place. While Abhishek Bachchan was aware of the task, his take on the role was just too smooth, and the script didn’t allow him to project a creepy tune.

