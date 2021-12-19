Aaron Sorkin strikes ‘heavenly gesture’ from gay actor playing gay role | Movie

Aaron Sorkin thinks that making a gay actor into a gay character is the only “empty gesture” and “bad idea.”

The 60-year-old filmmaker has accused Spanish actor Javier Bardem of being chosen to play Cuban Desi Arnaz in his new film “Being the Ricardos”, and the industry split is “a bit” . It is cold. “Just a character who can’t play.

He says, “It’s painful and a little horrible to see members of the artistic community go their separate ways again.

“It must be the last place with a wall. Spanish and Cuba are not feasible.

“If I watched you on the stage and told you, ‘It’s cold, you can’t feel your face. It is doable, but if I say: “Be Cuba”. It is not feasible.

“Names cannot act. Gays and straight guys can’t act. You can be attracted to someone and act, but you can’t play gay or straight people. Therefore, only gay actors should play gay characters. The idea is that only Cuban actors should play. Do you play Digi? To be honest, I think it’s the mother of all empty gestures and bad thoughts. “

Aaron acknowledged that there are similarities between the way Lucille Ball, played by Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos”, was treated in his opinion in the 1950s and modern cancellation culture.

He told The Sunday Times Culture magazine: [backing communism] At a time when it didn’t matter. Sixteen years later, the world has changed and she has fallen in love with it. It reminds me of Twitter. “

Showrunner in the West Wing admitted that Gina Carano should not be fired from the Star Wars franchise after being accused of being transphobic after expressing suspicion about the coronavirus. Dismissal acknowledging a wider range of issues that may have contributed.

He says, “I was able to refute what she said, but I don’t think she will lose her job because of it.

“On the other hand, if she loses an advertiser because she attends a program, that is not the case. It is a democratic life. It’s also different, for example, when spreading false information about vaccines, or violence. But we’ll have to start to be okay if we get hurt sometimes. “